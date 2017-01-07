News By Tag
Jamuna Mishra Academy JMA Participates in Road Safety Week Rally Pilani Rajasthan
In terms of Road accidents Tamil Nadu tops with Rajasthan at 8, Road accident fatalities Uttar Pradesh tops with Rajasthan at 5, Road accident injuries Tamil Nadu tops with Rajasthan at 7.
The Road Safety Week RSW is observed throughout India under the guidance of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India from 11 – 17 Jan 2017. Road accidents are an outcome of the interplay of various factors, some of which are the length of road network, vehicle population, human population and adherence / enforcement of road safety regulations etc. Road accident causes injuries, fatalities, disabilities and hospitalization with severe socio economic costs across the country. Consequently, road safety has become an issue of concern both at national and international level.
India is a signatory to Brasilia Declaration and is committed to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2020. However, with one of the highest motorization growth rate in the world accompanied by rapid expansion in road network and urbanization over the years, our country is faced with serious impacts on road safety levels.
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. The school which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani today participated in the Road Safety Rally organized at Pilani on 13 Jan 2017. Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan, teachers, staff and students enthusiastically participated in the same. Addressing the students, JMA Principal shared various concerns about Road Safety and urged the students to be the change makers. The rally was flagged off at Pilani Nutan Bus Stand by various dignitaries which included Chairman Vidya Vihar Nagar Palika Prof Rajendra Prasad Pareek Physician - Superintendent of BITS Pilani Medical Centre.
The total number of road accidents, fatalities as well as injuries have been showing increasing trend in India. The severity of road accidents, measured in terms of number of persons killed per 100 accidents has increased from 28.5 in 2014 to 29.1 in 2015. The analysis of road accident data 2015 reveals that about 1,374 accidents and 400 deaths take place every day on Indian roads which further translates into 57 accidents and loss of 17 lives on an average every hour in our country. About 54.1 per cent of all persons killed in road accidents are in the 15 - 34 years age group during the year 2015.
In terms of number of road accidents Mumbai tops while in terms of road deaths Delhi is the Deadliest followed by Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kanpur. 43.7% of road accidents are due to over speeding. Drivers' fault has been revealed as the single most responsible factor for road accidents, killings and injuries on all roads in the country over a long period of time. India not only needs stricter Road Safety Laws but also Drivers who drive more cautiously and follow the rules. The rally passed through the Pilani Delhi road and terminated at Town Centre Bhagat Singh Statue. Dr Rajendra Pareek thanked all school children who came forward to participate in the rally at a short notice.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has NCC for boys and the school girls band has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
End
