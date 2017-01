Marketforce to host 2nd annual The Blockchain Summit on 28th March 2017 in London

Now in its 2nd year, The Blockchain Summit includes a programme that covers banking, capital markets, and insurance, and an agenda that brings together powerful incumbents and disruptive innovators, the event will explore what blockchain means.

If 2016 was the year of blockchain hype, 2017 will be the year where an impact begins to be felt. Behind the scenes, incumbents and disruptors have been determining implementable use cases and are gearing up to put blockchain technology into practice. As our understanding of the technology's potential shifts from one phase to the next, it is essential that the financial services industry comes together to learn where its disruptive powers will have the greatest impact.Returning on 28th March 2017, Marketforce's The Blockchain Summit provides the necessary forum. Moving on from the agenda of 2016, the event will showcase areas where change will be most pronounced, detail prominent case studies, and bring start-ups and incumbents together in order to share knowledge and highlight opportunities.• Discover where and when blockchains will have the biggest impact• Meet the major players driving change across banking, capital markets and insurance• Learn about potential use cases through unique case studies