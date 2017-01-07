News By Tag
Marketforce to host 2nd annual The Blockchain Summit on 28th March 2017 in London
Now in its 2nd year, The Blockchain Summit includes a programme that covers banking, capital markets, and insurance, and an agenda that brings together powerful incumbents and disruptive innovators, the event will explore what blockchain means.
Returning on 28th March 2017, Marketforce's The Blockchain Summit provides the necessary forum. Moving on from the agenda of 2016, the event will showcase areas where change will be most pronounced, detail prominent case studies, and bring start-ups and incumbents together in order to share knowledge and highlight opportunities.
Why should you attend?
• Discover where and when blockchains will have the biggest impact
• Meet the major players driving change across banking, capital markets and insurance
• Learn about potential use cases through unique case studies
• Network at an event with a legacy of attracting senior attendees
• Build a tailored experience through a mix of streamed sessions and plenaries
"Great networking and knowledgeable speakers"
- Blockchain Engineer, HSBC Strategy
"Informative session on the latest thoughts around financial services"
Director, Barclays Bank
