BSL's Packers and Movers Services are greatly admired by Clients of Bangalore

Make BSL Packers and Movers your preferred relocation partner to peacefully shift either within Bangalore or outside the city.
 
 
BENGALURU, India - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 25 years of experience in the logistics, warehousing, transportation and Xpress cargo services, BSL Packers and Movers has become synonym to quality and reliability. A unit of Bharath Swift Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Bslpackers.in is a self-sufficient logistics company that bring skilled expertise along with practical approach in shifting. Established in the year 1989, BSL effectively serves the relocation need of the people in Bangalore and in other major cities of India.

BSL Packers and Movers proves to be your ideal relocation partner, as the company is served by skilled and trained relocation professionals having utmost proficiency and experienced in packaging and transferring of goods to the desired location. The company holds great expertise in handling and shifting of all types of products and has required resources and infrastructure to manage, store and transfer every type of consignment. The company also has more than hundreds of fleet of vehicles that are equipped with GPS system to track the consignment, while on the move.

The company is highly concern for its customers and thus offers end-to-end logistics solutions for their comfortable relocation. The complete logistics services starts from safe and secure packaging of goods, which are later carefully transported, safely stored and finally timely delivered at the client's location. The company is not only concerned towards its clients but the company is also highly environment conscious and hence uses only eco-friendly boxes for the packaging. The entire relocation is planned in a way that it is made a pleasant experience for all.

About the company: BSL Packers and Movers is a pioneer of the logistics field that offer world-class relocation services to clients in Bangalore as well as all over India. The company in its endeavor is well supported by high-end vehicles, lifting and moving equipment along with extremely supportive work force to provide its clients with comprehensive logistics solutions.

To know more about the company, Visit:

http://www.bslpackers.in/

Or

Contact Us

Bharath Swift Logistics Pvt Ltd

Head Quarters:

Address: New No: 96 / Old No: 55, Govindan Street,

Collectorate colony,

Aminjikarai – Chennai – 600 029

Landmark: Near M.R.Hospital

Email: contact@bslpackers.com

Telephone: 1800 3000 8999
Email:***@bslpackers.com
