Vivitek Qumi Q8 Now Available For Pre-order: World's Smallest 1080p Full Hd Projector
Be the first in the UK to get your hands on a record-breaking projector...
If you aren't aware of what this projector can do, let us fill you in: the Q8 offers an unparalleled combination of portability, power and image quality that we've never seen before in a projector this size. Weighing just 621 grams and measuring just 4.3cm thick, the Q8 can literally project 1080p HD images from the palm of your hand, making it a world leader in portable LED projectors.
It projects those images from an incredibly powerful 1000 lumen LED light source, which is strong enough to give you full HD images even at a massive 120 inch diagonal screen size.
The Q8 has brains to go with that brawn too, and has a whole host of handy features to help make your life a lot easier. It has inbuilt WiFi and can mirror iOS and Android products straight out of the box, while its horizontal and vertical keystone feature (it's a world first to have both in a LED portable projector) means you never need to worry about your image being stretched or distorted ever again no matter where you put the projector.
It's a simple but beautiful combination of simplicity, practicality and amazing brightness in a tiny package. This makes it perfect for any purpose, whether you're looking for a powerful home cinema setup you can take anywhere, a projector that can display fine detail in technical drawings or an impressive business presentation tool.
If you're interested, please click HERE (http://www.personalprojector.co.uk/
Perfect For:
• Home cinema and getting the most out of Blu-Ray
• Business or training presentations
• Education
• Creating portable digital displays
• Blowing up technical drawings
• Gaming
