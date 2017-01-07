Motivational Speaker of UK 'Sidra Jafri' inspired LPU Students & Staff Members

•Delivered important messages through enthusing interactions on the topic 'Manifesting your Dreams'

-- Adding another big name to the long list of influential personalities regularly visiting its campus, Lovely Professional University (LPU) received world renowned motivational speaker, timeline specialist and author of UK 'Sidra Jafri', today. She delivered important messages to LPU students and staff members through interactions on the topic 'Manifesting your Dreams'. Involving all in the interesting presentation of thoughts, she laid stress on focusing from a problem to a solution based life. Taking her personal experiences and those from day to day life of students and teachers, she asked all to live life as per their dreams and time lines. LPU Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal welcomed her at the campus.While interacting with the attendees, Ms Jafri said: "When something good or bad happens to us we must think that it was to be and it is up to me. Only I am responsible for the things happening around me. Usually we dream about something or make a resolution but when the external environment does not allow us to achieve the same, we give up. However, one should never give up and keep focusing on the goal envisaged. Talk to self and surround your environ with positive words and aspects. The things you focus, whether good or bad, get expanded manifolds." Thus, she shared three important principles to have an easy life-be ready to own responsibility, have hope ever alive, and stay focused on positive lines.Known for her incredible ability to dive into the human psyche, she pointed out the creation of challenges that keep people stuck. Her passion for making a difference in peoples' lives has led her to develop an all-powerful tool "Access Body Consciousness"-'ABC' as she called it. It not only clears peoples' issues from their mind but also from their emotions and body. In fact, being a seeker of truth, Ms Sidra has discovered many principles during her upheavals & struggles. As these simple universal truths have changed her life, so these have also empowered thousands of people around the globe to live a life of abundance and faith. Up to now, Sidra had facilitated over 100,000 people and spent over 11,000 hours facilitating healing all over the globe.During interactive sessions, an MBA (Finance & Marketing) student, Humza Shahid, asked Ms Sidra what to do when in complex situations we lay back, alone and empty. Ms Sidra advised: "The good thing about bad time is that it passes away one or the other day. You should not keep on holding any kind of such situations and feelings and just let them go. Here, it is the time to start a new." To another student Adira's query "where to find hope", Ms Sidra suggested Adira to look herself in the mirror and be confident to be able to do the things by all means. When one of the LPU staff members Ravi Kumar asked her that he usually forgets things to be done, she healed Ravi's memory powers through gentle meditating and focusing exercises. In fact, she enables her patient listeners to allow a shift that bring them back to their completeness. Thus, people release out painful and shocking memories from different time frames stored within.Sharing a powerful holistic goal setting technique, she forwarded, "Take a journey into the world of energy and connect with the energetic essence of your dream. As you build this connection, you would be able to sense and let go off other people's influences on your current dreams. You will be able to let go off anything that doesn't truly reflect your inner essence, and this is true association with who you are. As the old programming slips away, your dream awakens with new sense of lightness, inspiration and joy."