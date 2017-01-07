News By Tag
Resorting to NIFT Entrance Coaching for Stronger Chances of Admission at NIFT
NIFT was established in 1986 and has been a statutory institute governed by Ministry of Textile, Government of India. It is located in 16 different cities across the country including the head office at National Capital Territory Delhi.
Various reputable courses are offered by NIFT at under- graduate and post- graduate level.
The four year under- graduate program (B.Des) is offered in the fields of fashion designing, leather designing, accessory designing, textile designing, knitwear designing, and fashion communication. Also bachelor of fashion technology (B.FTech) is offered in apparel production.
The two-year postgraduate program provides master of design (M.Des), master of fashion management (MFM) and master of fashion technology (M.FTech) degree.
The academic excellence of NIFT in education makes it an accreditable institution, that's why students seek admission in the institute in large numbers. However only a limited number of students are admitted every year based on the merit scored by them in the entrance exam conducted by NIFT.
Therefore, NIFT entrance exam is not a piece of cake. But with proper knowledge of the exam and a verified strategy to implement for the preparation and of course regular practice, the exam is no longer invincible.
NIFT Entrance Exam is categorized into two categories as follows;-
FOR BACHELOR'S DEGREE
1. B.Design:
The bachelor of design degree may be pursued in any of the designing course like fashion, leather, textile, apparel, knitwear etc. for this the entrance exam is cleaved into three parts.
a ) Creative Ability Test (CAT): in this part comprehensive sketching and coloring are used as a way to assess candidate's creativity and aesthetic sense.
b) General Ability Test (GAT): in this portion logics and general awareness of the candidate are tested. This test contains questions based upon logical reasoning, verbal and nonverbal reasoning and quantitative aptitude.
c) Situation Test: after the candidate has qualified in CAT and GAT, he/ she has to appear for the psycho- metric test situation test in which the candidate is provided with some basic raw material like papers, pens, clay, stones, marbles, cardboard etc and has to make a model out of it and also give its qualitative description composite English. This test judges a candidate on managerial ability as well as communication skill.
2. B.Ftech:
Bachelor in fashion technology is more technical knowledge oriented course which conducts only GAT entrance test for admission and an interview or group discussion.
FOR MASTER'S DEGREE
For admission to a master's course at NIFT follows the same exam procedure of CAT and GAT, only the situation test is replaced by a group discussion or portfolio presentation with interview for which the candidate can appear only when CAT and GAT are cleared.
A good NIFT coaching provider institute which prepares its students strategically for NIFT Entrance Exam may prove to be very helpful. Getting enrolled in such a coaching which prepares not only for GAT and CAT but also provides NIFT Situation test coaching would be a cherry on the cake.
So those who wish to garnish their fashion education journey must head in the correct direction by joining good NIFT entrance coaching as early as possible.
