15% Discount on World Mining Equipment Market 13 Jan 2017

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "World Mining Equipment Market". This Report to improve agricultural yield supplements the global mining equipment market.
 
 
Listed Under

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Mining is an extraction process of obtaining coal, minerals, metals and other such materials from the earth. Mining is an important sector of the world economy, which generates employment and provides innumerable resources to other industries. Petroleum, coal, natural gas, and water are the main products extracted during mining, in addition to various substances comprising uranium, diamond, stone, rock, various chemicals, and geologically deposited substances.

The world mining equipment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2016 ‐ 2022, to reach over $150 billion by 2022. Major factors that boost the demand of mining equipment are rising demand for metal and mineral commodities and increasing consumption of natural resources, such as coal, diamond, and uranium. Moreover, increasing need for mineral fertilizers to improve agricultural yield supplements the global mining equipment market. Major challenges for the players operating in the market are increasing cost of raw materials and strict government regulations. However, the rising demand for technologically advanced mining equipment, increasing usage of coal for heating and electricity generation and increasing construction of roads and railway tracks through hilly areas present various opportunities for the market growth.

The world mining equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, and geography. By equipment type, the market is further categorized into six segments: mineral processing equipment; surface mining equipment; underground mining equipment; mining drills & breakers; crushing, pulverizing, & screening equipment and others. By application, the market is segmented as metal mining, mineral mining, and coal mining. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market of mining equipment during the forecast period. India, China, Australia, and Indonesia are likely to be the main revenue-generating countries in Asia-Pacific. The report also provides a country-wise analysis of the key geographic regions.

Companies profiled in the report are Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik, Joy Global, Hitachi Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco, AB Volvo, Doosan Group, Metso and Liebherr Group.

KEY BENEFITS
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world mining equipment market to identify the potential investment pockets.
The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts from 2016 to 2022 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.
Porters Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers.
Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

MINING EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Mineral processing equipment
Surface mining equipment
Underground mining equipment
Mining drills & breakers
Crushing, pulverizing, & screening equipment
Others

By Application
Metal mining
Mineral mining
Coal mining

By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Rest of APAC
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Key Players
Caterpillar Inc.
Komatsu Ltd.
Sandvik
Joy Global
Hitachi Co. Ltd.
Atlas Copco
AB Volvo
Doosan Group
Metso
Liebherr Group

To Report Read:https://www.bharatbook.com/metals-minerals-market-researc...
Related Reports: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/metals-...=


About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.
Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BharatBook3B
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/researchbook
Follow us on Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

I am working with a market research company which provides market research reports, company profiles, custom research, industry analysis, country reports , business reports, online databases etc. Through our industry analysis you can identify opportunities, analyse the requirements of the customers and study the competition sector wise

