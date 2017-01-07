Adhesion Barrier Market, Analysis, Size, Share, Development and Forecast to 2022

 
NEW YORK - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The global adhesion barrier market was valued at $761.0 million in 2015 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the period 2016 - 2022. The adhesion barrier market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/adhesion-barrier-market) is growing due to increasing geriatric population, increase in volume of surgeries and increasing sports related injuries.

Among the type of product, synthetic adhesion barrier product accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2015, and it is expected to witness 8.6% CAGR during 2016 – 2022. Among the various applications, gynecological surgeries segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Explore Report with Detailed TOC at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/adhesion-barrier-market

Geographically, North America has been globally the largest market of adhesion barriers, owing to the growing cases of abdominal problems, neurological diseases and cardiovascular diseases in the region. However, the adhesion barrier market is expected to witness fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, with a CAGR of 8.8% during the period 2016– 2022. The high growth is attributed to increasing awareness about adhesion barriers, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income in the region.

Adhesion barrier prevents the formation of adhesion during surgery by separating the internal tissues and organs. Adhesion results in bowel obstruction, chronic pain and infertility. These risks are prevented using an adhesion barrier. Adhesion barrier can be natural and synthetic. Natural adhesion barrier includes collagen and proteins, and fibrin based products whereas; synthetic adhesion barriers include regenerated cellulose, hyaluronic acid, polyethylene glycol (PEG) and other products.

However, the high cost associated with the usage of adhesion barriers is the key restraint in the growth of adhesion barrier market worldwide. The high cost of adhesion barriers limits the affordability of the users hampering the growth of the market.

Browse Other Related Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare

Some of the key companies operating in the global adhesion barrier market include Medtronic plc, Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Group, C. R. Bard Inc., MAST Biosurgery AG, Getinge AB, Anika Therapeutics Inc., FzioMed, Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.

Contact:
Abhishek

Executive – Client Partner

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY - 10016

Toll-Free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
