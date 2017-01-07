News By Tag
Adhesion Barrier Market, Analysis, Size, Share, Development and Forecast to 2022
Among the type of product, synthetic adhesion barrier product accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2015, and it is expected to witness 8.6% CAGR during 2016 – 2022. Among the various applications, gynecological surgeries segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Geographically, North America has been globally the largest market of adhesion barriers, owing to the growing cases of abdominal problems, neurological diseases and cardiovascular diseases in the region. However, the adhesion barrier market is expected to witness fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, with a CAGR of 8.8% during the period 2016– 2022. The high growth is attributed to increasing awareness about adhesion barriers, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income in the region.
Adhesion barrier prevents the formation of adhesion during surgery by separating the internal tissues and organs. Adhesion results in bowel obstruction, chronic pain and infertility. These risks are prevented using an adhesion barrier. Adhesion barrier can be natural and synthetic. Natural adhesion barrier includes collagen and proteins, and fibrin based products whereas; synthetic adhesion barriers include regenerated cellulose, hyaluronic acid, polyethylene glycol (PEG) and other products.
However, the high cost associated with the usage of adhesion barriers is the key restraint in the growth of adhesion barrier market worldwide. The high cost of adhesion barriers limits the affordability of the users hampering the growth of the market.
Some of the key companies operating in the global adhesion barrier market include Medtronic plc, Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Group, C. R. Bard Inc., MAST Biosurgery AG, Getinge AB, Anika Therapeutics Inc., FzioMed, Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.
