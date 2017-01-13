News By Tag
Free Weight Maintenance Dog Food L 5lbs Just Pay Shipping at SahtiHealth
Ultra Premium Adult Dog Food based on Weight Maintenance Formula
About our Dog Food
Thriving Metabolism
When we hear about metabolism, it's usually in the context of its role in weight gain (or loss). But metabolism is much more than that: it encompasses everything about how we process, use, or eliminate what enters our bodies. The same holds true for dogs.
Our formula helps dogs regulate what their bodies do with fats and carbohydrates better and in a more consistent manner than the competitor formulations we tested. We want to help your dog get the most out of each meal, each day.
Balanced Nutrition
We use nutrient-dense whole ingredients so that dogs can get the nutrition they need to thrive. By pairing this formula with a Sahti-prescribed feeding plan, we can effectively address issues like canine obesity.
Sustainable Health
Since day one, Sahti has sought to do good for people, pets, and the planet.
Sustainable Ingredients
Some of the most bountiful whole foods in our formula are not only healthy for dogs, they're also great for the planet. Crops vary widely in terms of how much fresh water they use, how much pesticide they require, and what condition they leave the soil in. The legumes included in Sahti's formula are champions in all three categories. They use less water, less pesticide, and actually return nitrogen to the soil they are grown in. Dry beans have a lower water use footprint than animal proteins they replace in this dog food. This means that Sahti dog food provides a win-win-win scenario for people, pets, and the planet.
Sahti Ingredients
Poultry meal, pre-cooked and dried navy beans, brewers rice, dehulled oats, poultry fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid), dried yeast culture, stabilized rice bran, fishmeal, whole flaxseed, animal digest, monocalcium phosphate, salt, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, chicory root extract, choline chloride, zinc sulfate, d-alpha tocopheryl acetate (source of Vitamin E), ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, niacin, copper sulfate, Vitamin A supplement, biotin supplement, manganous oxide, calcium pantothenate, Vitamin B-12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, menadione sodium bisulfate complex (source of Vitamin K activity), riboflavin supplement, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, folic acid supplement, Vitamin D-3 supplement, cobalt carbonate.
Nutrition Analysis
Crude Protein Not less than 27%
Crude Fat Not less than 15%
Crude Fiber Not more than 4.0%
Moisture Not more than 12%
Metabolizable Energy = 2645 kcal per kg; 825 kcal per standard 8 oz cup (calculated)
Multi Life Bag
If you've seen our dog food bag, you have noticed it's quite different than others. Our food is packaged in a durable, high quality cotton tote because we want it to have many useful purposes rather than simply being thrown away.
You can use the bag for groceries, sports equipment, or other items. You can give spare bags to your friends and neighbors. Or, you can donate bags to one of the many places that can put them to good use, like a charity, school, or sports team. If you have an idea for how to reincarnate your Sahti bag, please share it with us!
