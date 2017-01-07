News By Tag
Excessive Body Fat Removal By Bariatric Surgery
The Primus Hospital is one of the Leading Hospitals of India and is proud to have treated many different cases of obesity and have a high success rate as compared to other Leading Hospitals in India.
Moreover, Obesity is most commonly caused by a combination of excessive food intake, lack of physical activity and genetic susceptibility. Obesity in many cases occurs due to disorders like genetic disorders. obese people have a greater energy expenditure than their thin counterparts due to the energy required to maintain an increased body mass.
Obesity is mostly preventable through a combination of social changes and personal choices. If diet, exercise and medication are not effective, a gastric balloon or surgery may be performed to reduce stomach volume or bowel length, leading to feeling full earlier or a reduced ability to absorb nutrients from food.
Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat has accumulated to the extent that it may have an adverse effect on health. It is defined by body mass index and further evaluated in terms of fat distribution via the waist–hip ratio and total cardiovascular risk factors. BMI is closely related to both percentage body fat and total body fat.
http://www.primushospital.com/
In cases of extreme obesity, Primus Hospital is the Best Bariatric Surgery Hospital in India. The surgery is a weight loss procedure and helps people to lose weight suffering from extreme obesity. Some of the major surgeries performed at Primus Hospital in India.
•Laparoscopic Gastric Banding
•Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
•Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass
•Laparoscopic Mini Gastric Bypass
Obesity in children and adolescents is defined not as an absolute number but in relation to a historical normal group, such that obesity is a BMI greater than the 95th percentile. Bariatric Surgery includes a variety of procedures which is performed on people who have obesity. Weight loss is achieved by reducing the size of the stomach with a gastric band or through the removal of a portion of the stomach or by resecting and re-routing the small intestine to a small stomach pouch.
Long-term studies show the procedures cause significant long-term loss of weight, recovery from diabetes, improvement in cardiovascular risk factors and a reduction in mortality of 23% from 40%.
However, a study in Veterans Affairs patients has found no survival benefit associated with bariatric surgery among older, severely obese people when compared with usual care, at least out to seven years.
As a result along with obesity-related conditions, there are also cases of hypertension, impaired glucose tolerance, diabetes mellitus, hyperlipidemia and obstructive sleep apnea.
There is a doctor–patient discussion of surgical options which include the long-term side effects, such as a possible need for reoperation, gallbladder disease and malabsorption. Primus Hospital in India has the best surgeons who are experienced to perform in bariatric surgery. On research, it has been observed that people with a BMI 30–35 should be eligible for surgery.
When determining eligibility for bariatric surgery for extremely obese patients, psychiatric screening is also critical for determining postoperative success. Patients with a body-mass index of 40 kg/m2 or greater than that have a 5-fold risk of depression and half of bariatric surgery candidates are depressed.
The classification of surgical procedures can be grouped into three main categories. The standard of care in India and most of the industrialized world is for laparoscopic procedure as opposed to open procedures. Future trends are attempting to achieve similar or better results via endoscopic procedures.
http://www.primushospital.com
Primus Super Speciality Hospital
9953722892
info@primushospital.com
