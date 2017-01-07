 
Tata Destination 150 - A New Project Launched by Tata Value Homes in Noida

Tata destination 150 Noida has overtaken its rivals to become the most popular real estate project in the NCR region.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Tata destination 150 is something that everyone has been talking about since its launch. In a recent interview with the Head of Tata destination he revealed a lot of details like the number of towers and the proximity of the project to important locations. There are 20 towers on the project site. The number of apartments in the real estate project are over 400. The project is spread over a land area of 20 acres. Inside sources have revealed that the Tata owners are proud of the project and since it is just 20 minutes away from the Delhi- Noida- Delhi flyway they expect a lot of bookings in the near future.

We have also learned that Tata Value Homes Sector 150 has already garnered the entire buzz. It is located at just 15 minutes away from the sector 18 in Noida. It is also conveniently located in close proximity to educational institutions like Amity University and Gautam Buddha University. Experts in the industry have already predicted that this can be a deciding factor for most prospective customers. In a recent survey, Tata destination Sector 150 received 5 stars in almost all important areas. These include lifestyle, safety, connectivity, construction quality and medical facilities. This has created a popular buzz among the elite masses, and it is speculated that there will be an increasing number of buyers visiting the real estate site in the foreseeable future.

Amenities like club house, sports facility, and kids play area, open space, power backup, car parking, theater, multipurpose hall, landscape garden, and park, swimming pool and a very beautiful and scenic surrounding are the added advantages of owning a property in this real estate project. The flats are available in 2 and 3 bedroom variants, and this can make your decision pretty easy.

Further Info: http://www.pioneerprop.com/tata-destination-150-noida

