Enterprise Content Management Market to Attain Strong Growth through its Innovative Technology
First of all, this study provides a brief introduction to the market and technology evolution of enterprise content management. It is the systematic collection and organization of information i.e. to be used by a designated audience, such as business executives and customers. ECM is basically a dynamic combination of strategies, methods and tools used to capture, manage, store and deliver information supporting key organizational processes through its entire lifecycle.
Some of the key features of ECM are as follows:
• Web content management
• E-mail management
• Business process workflow
• Collaboration
• Document management
• Digital asset management
• Records retention
One of the latest trend of ECM solution offers easy-to-use mobile apps for smartphones and tablets which allow access in the area of limited connectivity. It has been also observed in the study that, the surge in digital content with the explosion of online marketing and customer relationship has created the need for vastly effectual tools for management. So, ECM is one of the best options which became the first preference for customers and organizations. The major industries which use these solutions are Banking, Retail, transportation & logistics, energy, healthcare organizations and defense.
The report also summarizes that wide scale proliferation of enterprise content management has enabled the organizations to originate greater business value through strong ECM strategies. According to the key findings, ECM solution is being adapted with third-platform technologies such as cloud, social, mobile and analytics to meet the new enterprise content requirements. Currently, ECM in cloud has become a smart option for any company whose workforce is disseminated and need of information is established on a server with physical access. With the advances in ECM systems that have tighter integration with case management tools are acting as a revolution in boosting the end-user experience.
Moving further, the report also identifies the top five ICT vendors along with their company snapshots in detail. Also, the report outlines some of the challenges hindering the adoption of ECM
