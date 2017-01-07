News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Can You Make Money Giving Away Free Products?
Take a few minutes to read this and claim a free gift for you valued over $75 for your time.
Many companies are finding that giving away their product for free is a great way to introduce people to the product. Users usually can play games etc. to a certain point at which they then need to purchase an upgrade to continue.
Can authors give away their book and still make money?
I am willing to put it to the test. In fact, not only am I giving away a book, but a complete package.
Included in the Package is:
A Subliminal titled, "I Am A Money Magnet", 2 EBooks ("Mastering the Law of Abundance" & "OMG. The Best Key To Get Rich Ever"), a second subliminal titled, "Believe", a Meditation/Sleep audio, and the #1 Best Selling ZPE Wanding book, "Zero Point Energy Wanding Guide".
The retail value of this bundle is well over $75.
So why would I give away these products? They are all available via ClickBank's Marketplace. My belief is that many people will love the EBooks and Subliminal videos so much that they will want to share them with others. However, I want anyone who shares these products to make money doing so. I pay a minimum 50% commission on referrals sales to ClickBank affiliates.
This package is totally free to those who click the link below to download the bundle. You don't need your wallet or credit card as there is no upgrade involved. Save the EBooks to your computer so you can read and/or view while offline.
If you are not a Clickbank affiliate, the link to sign up is on the Banner page (link below).
Thanks for taking the time to read this business announcement. http://emindvolution.com/
A final note. I have banners available on the EMindvolution.com web site. You can download any of the banners to your blog, web site, or other along with your Clickbank referral link. To view the banners and sign up as a ClickBank affiliate to here: emindvolution.com/
Contact
Bruce Goldwell
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse