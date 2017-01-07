News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Comfortable living at Swan Green
This property has contemporary design and great architecture. There is lush green surrounding outside the houses. The balconies have been made wide to ensure that the residents get a proper view of the scenery outside. The homes have been crafted for personal stylish living and on the offer are residences in the configuration of 2 and 3 BHK. The residential size of the houses range from 894 sq. ft. to 1153 sq. ft. of area. The residential layouts are made well and spacious. The balconies present a lovely view of the greenery around that you can check out as and when needed.
The gated community come with these set of amenities. Swimming pool, meditation centre, club house, sports facility, gym, landscaped garden, park, open space, 24 hours of water supply, car parking, multipurpose hall, video security, water plant, sewage treatment plant, lift and a jogging track. These amenities ensure the comfortable living of the residents and there are enough options for the children to stay entertained through the day.
Meticulous planning has gone into making such beautiful edifices. The total land area of the project is approximately 131 cottah. There are 176 flats in total. The ground coverage is just 40% and the remaining space is the open area. There are a total of 7 towers within the complex. The total number of floors is four above the ground floor. The recreational area is of 7500 sq. ft.
Location
The project is located at Bakrahat Road, Thakurpukur in Kolkatta. Swan Green Thakurpukur, Bakrahat Road, Kolkata is a great location to stay at. All commercial utilities are situated close by from here.
Swan Green price
The starting price of this project is Rs. 20.56 lakhs and the upper price range of this project is Rs. 26.51 lakhs. The prices are highly reasonable as compared to the market standards.
The prices are expected to rise in the future and hence a fast move in terms of investment will be rewarding. The project is well supported with friendly payment plans as well.
Get more information visit at https://www.360realtors.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse