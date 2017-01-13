News By Tag
New York City Department of Education Approves The Adventures of Prissy and Missy™, Travel Abroad
This major accomplishment is attributed in part to the perseverance, dedication, and totality of belief saturating the spirit of Miss Wormack over the past few years, as she pursued her work of children's book literary excellence by means of "Community Learning and Literacy Events" hosted by various Kinsley, Sumas and Callillo Family, Shop Rite WAKEFERN Grocery Stores and the iconic McDonald's Restaurants, among other avenues availing marketing and promotion, including but not limited to: Desaki Hibachi/Sushi Japanese Restaurant located in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Northeastern, Pennsylvania, where Wormack resides.
Conversely, Wormack's dynamic appeal and writing mastery has lead to invitations as guest author at schools throughout the New York Metropolitan area, bringing professionalism, enthusiasm and a heartfelt memorable assembly to eager students listening attentively to her original anti bullying song "I Care About You" which precedes the memorized recitation and power point showcase of her vibrant and endearing story, The Adventures of Prissy and Missy™, 'Travel Abroad". Wormack was also an invited "Fast Track" guest speaker at the 18th Annual International Mars Society Convention, Catholic University, Washington, DC.
Prissy and Missy are multicultural cat twin sisters whose lives have themes of education, interest, humor and colorful presentations. Their stories are written in sophisticated poetic verse, possessing rich language, hand drawn anime style illustrations (Dot Pixel, Kolkata, India) and contain an extensive, meaningful glossary. There will be at least fifteen exciting Prissy and Missy titles with Wormack having completed eleven to date. The Adventures of Prissy and Missy™, "Sleepwalk Affair" is Wormack's freshman adventure and will be considered by NYC DOE upon its fourth reprint, being presently sold out. The Adventures of Prissy and Missy™, "Beyond Earth's Sky to Mars" our third on the list of stories to be illustrated and published, (276 pages) is simply an exceptional work for the global Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs.
Additionally, one of the loveliest compliments given to House of the Guilded Scribe, LLC at first glance, is the public believing Prissy and Missy are figures produced by the Disney Corporation. On the contrary, our storybook characters are completely original, whose beautiful and charming anime style image was created initially by illustrators RACUD (Miayang, China). Nevertheless, Prissy and Missy will be branded for various worthwhile merchandise children can enjoy, similar to Disney's billion dollar "Frozen" characters, "Elsa" and "Anna".
Speaking of billions of dollars, the New York City Department of Education, the largest school system in the world (as mentioned above) does not spare the expense to educate its students and has an operating budget of nearly twenty four billion dollars annually ($24,000,000,000.00)
The Adventures of Prissy and Missy™, "Travel Abroad" ISBN #9780991435166, is distributed by Book Source, a trusted Book Seller to the NYC DOE and can be purchased at SHOP DOE by all educators, administrators and librarians having access to the on line catalogue and vendor portal. The general public may become further acquainted with The Adventures of Prissy and Missy™ via their website www.prissyandmissy.com, (http://www.prissyandmissy.com) Amazon.com and youtube, where Prissy and Missy's catchy jingle is played in conjunction with photo media. For information concerning how to book Karen Elise Wormack for an exciting author visit at your school or organization, please contact The Guilded Scribe Group to receive her confidential Press Kit.
Finally, House of the Guilded Scribe, LLC is deeply grateful to the New York City Department of Education, Book Source and every individual, group and organization helping us share The Adventures of Prissy and Missy's joie de vivre with the children of the world, by means of literary works of excellence, transcending scioeconomic and ethnic barriers. Continued successful outcomes are our expectation too...and we thank you!
