OnlySchoolBooks Offer Up to 20% Discount on Purchase of ICSE Textbooks Online
The online bookstore is filling up its stocks fast with the new academic session just round the corner.
"Most ICSE schools will start admissions in a couple of months. Once the new session starts, there will be a huge demand for books from various parts of the country. Hence, we have started to fill our stocks with the latest editions. To boost online purchase, we are offering a 20% discount. Students can place bulk order from our website. It is our endeavor to deliver books at the doorsteps of our buyers," opined the management of OnlySchoolBooks.
Not only ICSE, students can buy books of CBSE and various other state boards from here.
About OnlySchoolBooks
OnlySchoolBooks is India's largest specialized online schoolbook store that has a vast collection of books for ICSE, CBSE and other state boards. Students can find textbooks, reference books at competitive prices on all the subjects at this e-store.
Sharp sense of commitment, efficiency and timely execution of orders are the hallmarks of OnlySchoolBooks whose motto is to ease life of students and parents by supplying original books at the lowest price.
OnlySchoolBooks has a robust team of customer care executives who assist customers 24x7 in every possible way. COD and online payment facilities are available with the latter secured through SSL. Prompt delivery and effective customer support has added to the popularity and reach of this online bookstore everywhere.
For more information, contact:
Onlyschoolbooks
Address: 14, Haji MD. Mohsin Square, 2nd Floor
Kolkata-700016
Toll Free Number: 1800-212- 1060
Email: info@onlyschoolbooks.com
