Company offers Visitor ID Card Gate Pass Management Software to create Gate Pass ID Card for visitor

Visitor ID Card Gate Pass Management Software allows you to design ID card and Gate Pass for your visitors and maintain visitor's records in the database

-- Visitor ID Card Gate Pass Management Software provides facility to design ID card and Gate Pass for visitors and manage all incoming and outgoing visitor's records of your business organization. Software provides option to add all visitors' details to the database for future usage and manage your visitor's record. Visitor ID card management application provides option to save all visitor details to the database for future usage and facilitates to search particular visitor record according to Name, Company Name, Phone Number, Email ID, Visitor Number, Address etc. Software allows users to export designed visitor ID cards as template, as PDF and as image according to your requirements. Software provides option to add picture of visitor on ID card either using camera settings option or by browsing the path of the image which is saved on your computer system.Visitor ID Card Gate Pass Management Application is useful for all type of business organizations. Software provides various image designing tools such as line, text, barcode, image, signature, rectangle, ellipse etc for designing customized visitor ID card easily. Gate Pass ID card maker utility provides facility to save visitor's records to view it later and also export visitor's records in excel file. Software enables you to send designed visitor ID card to single or multiple email IDs using inbuilt email setting feature.1. Gate Pass Management application provides facility to save designed visitor ID card log in .idd file format.2. Software has image cropping tool to crop single or multiple images for visitor ID card.3. Visitor ID card maker utility provides facility to add visitor details to the database and can search visitor's record as per requirement.4. Software provides facility to print designed visitor ID card using advance print settings option.5. Provides option to specify color and background settings of ID card including solid color, gradient, image and style settings.6. Program provides option to copy current ID card design to the other side of the card.7. Software provides facility to generate multiple copies of visitor ID card with different barcode value and text.8. Visitor Gate Pass Management application provides option to design new format visitor ID card or edit existing ID card format as per your need.