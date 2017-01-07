 
Industry News





FED Publishing Releases New Book, "A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600" by Capt. Bill Peterson

A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600, by Captain Bill Peterson (USCG ret) with Captain Mike Wallace (USCG ret), retell the harrowing Coast Guard rescue of fellow shipmates on the brutal Bering Sea island of Attu.
 
 
New Book - A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600
 
RICHLAND, Wash. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Captain Bill Peterson and Captain Mike Wallace's A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600 is an inspiring and emotional story of human error, courage, bravery, and survival.

"His is a story of grace under pressure, and commitment to his fellow service members. He set an example to our cadets of how our personnel have upheld the service's core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty." - Rear Adm. James Rendon, Coast Guard Academy superintendent.

The remote Western Aleutian Islands pose a unique and unforgiving operating environment. It takes a special mindset to go into harm's way and fly into the storm so others may live. You will come to know and see the many perspectives of the rescue through the eyes of the survivors, and the crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Mellon, LORAN Station Attu, Rescue-1602, and Rescue-1425.

CAPTAIN Bill Peterson- Peterson entered the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduated in 1976. Peterson was winged a Naval Aviator in 1979 and is designated Coast Guard Aviator number 1953. Peterson was inducted Nov. 10, 2016, into the Wall of Gallantry at the Coast Guard Academy in New London.

CAPT Mike Wallace- Wallace entered and graduated from Coast Guard Officer Candidate School in December 1976. Wallace was winged a Naval Aviator in 1977 and is designated Coast Guard Aviator number 1883.

Genre - Rescue, Bravery, Survivors, Helicopter, USCGC MELLON, Risk, Coast Guard, Storm, Seas, Miracle, Plane Crash, Alaska, ATTU

The ebook version of A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600 ISBN 9781506902883, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 188 page print book version, ISBN 9781506902876, is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.

Contact
Captain Bill Peterson
+1(941)921-2607
***@hotmail.com
End
Source:First Edition Design Publishing
Email:***@hotmail.com
