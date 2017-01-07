FED Publishing Releases New Book, "A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600" by Capt. Bill Peterson

A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600, by Captain Bill Peterson (USCG ret) with Captain Mike Wallace (USCG ret), retell the harrowing Coast Guard rescue of fellow shipmates on the brutal Bering Sea island of Attu.