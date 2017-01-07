News By Tag
* Natural Hair Care Products
* CurlAgain Rosemary Mint Citrus
* Black Curly Natural Hair
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Black Owned Company Launches New Natural Hair Care Product Line As Solution to Glut In Black Hair
Curl Again™ Rosemary Mint Citrus Product Line Takes The Guesswork Out Of Which Products Consumers Should Use By Keeping It Simple
"Natural hair stylists and at home care consumers benefit in more than one way when using the Rosemary Mint Citrus products" said Rhonda DeYampert, healthy hair care expert, blogger and educator. "There's so many products choices on the market today and choosing the right product can be confusing and expensive. We're trying to take the guesswork out of which products the consumer should use by keeping it simple".
The Rosemary Mint Citrus line is vegan, paraben and cruelty free and effective in cleansing, conditioning, moisturizing and strengthening black ethnic hair that is prone to breakage and dryness. "We've been in the healthy hair care market for over five years now and seen a lot of product lines with multiple products to address one issue or another like hair growth, breakage, or dryness, or scalp issues, and it goes on and on," said Rhonda. "There are so many products out there that so many black hair care customers are trying this that and another, trying to find something that works on all these issues"
The low pH product line is formulated for black textured and multi-ethnic curly hair and uses natural oils like castor oil, rosemary, peppermint, melaleuca and citrus oils known for their strengthening and hair growth stimulating properties. "We've combined the best ingredients to not just treat scalp and hair care issues but to help prevent them from occurring in the first place."
The Rosemary Mint Citrus Cleanser is noticeably unlike heavier shampoos which can contain harsh sulfates and detergents. "..its a gentle, deep cleaning hair and scalp cleanser that effectively removes dirt and buildup from the hair and scalp without stripping the hair of its natural oils which can cause hair and scalp dryness and breakage. When you follow that type of care with the moisturizing conditioner, you will notice immediately how it leaves hair strong and pliable without the protein overload." The line contains a leave-in moisturizing detangling, a hair growth scalp balm and a best-selling cream styling gel
"All-In-One Riche Hair Mousse is really popular because it really is just that and makes hair care simple – it represents the answer to the problem and questions black women face when finding a healthy effective product when styling their natural locks. All-In-One Rich Mousse is designed to moisturize, defines and softly holds curls while controlling frizz and preventing breakage during styling.
Curl Again™ Rosemary Citrus Mint natural hair care products are available at select beauty supply stores, natural hair care salons and online at https://CurlAgain.com.
Contact
Rhonda DeYampert
***@curlagain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse