Official Trailer*** "Primal Rage: The Legend of Oh-mah" - Marshal Hilton co-stars

"The Hoopa Indians of the Pacific North West called him "Oh-MAH" "Boss of the Woods"

-- Marshal Hilton Co-Stars in Patrick Magee's Bigfoot Action Thriller "Primal Rage: The Legend of OH-Mah".Magee FX releases first Official Trailer for, Co-Starring Marshal Hilton (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0385288/)Co-Written, Directed and helmed by Master Creature Creator and Practical FX Artist Patrick Magee (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm1414398/)(MageeFX )"(http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5688868/)blows the lid off traditional Bigfoot Mythology, offering up an intelligent, cunning, primitive warrior being, cloaked in ancient Native American mystique.Filmed entirely in the pristine giant redwood forests along the Oregon-California Border,feels familiar in form, and yet presents a terrifying new twist on the legend of Sasquatch.Featuring and ensemble cast starring newcomer's Casey Gagliardi (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm6472493/), Andrew Joseph Montomery ( http://www.imdb.com/ name/nm8118077/ ), and veteran character actors Marshal Hilton (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0385288/), Eloy Casados (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0142746/)and Justin Rain (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3171589/)is a visually inspiring, intense action thriller sure to satisfy Bigfoot aficionados, as well as fans of classic creature films in the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Predator.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O6_oCHzog8&feature=youtu.be