***Official Trailer*** "Primal Rage: The Legend of Oh-mah" - Marshal Hilton co-stars
"…The Legend Lives. He's called many Names, in many places, by many Cultures. The Hoopa Indians of the Pacific North West called him "Oh-MAH" "Boss of the Woods"
Hollywood Ca. – Magee FX releases first Official Trailer for "Primal Rage: The Legend of Oh-Mah", Co-Starring Marshal Hilton (http://www.imdb.com/
Co-Written, Directed and helmed by Master Creature Creator and Practical FX Artist Patrick Magee (http://www.imdb.com/
Filmed entirely in the pristine giant redwood forests along the Oregon-California Border, Primal Rage feels familiar in form, and yet presents a terrifying new twist on the legend of Sasquatch.
Featuring and ensemble cast starring newcomer's Casey Gagliardi (http://www.imdb.com/
*** OFFICIAL TRAILER: *** https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Media1 Inc
***@gmail.com
End
