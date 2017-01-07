2BLIKEu Launches "Trade or Keep" System

"Trade or Keep" gives us instant feedback on the Online Virtual Lifestyles Our Members Create.

Contact

Charles Allen Jr.

***@2blikeu.com Charles Allen Jr.

End

-- "2BLIKEu's new system will give non-members the opportunity to see the type of Online Virtual Lifestyles our members are creating. "Trade or Keep" will allow you to go through each Virtual Lifestyles in real time and select the products that you would Trade or Keep. After completing the Survey, a consumer would be able to email the results to themselves, post it on Facebook, Twitter or use it as a blueprint to build their own 2BLIKEu Online Virtual Lifestyle.Each week people will find 3 to 6 new 2BLIKEu Online Virtual Lifestyles that will range from $1.2 million to $3.5 million; Online Virtual Lifestyles that have been created by 2BLIKEu members. We want people to see how easy it is to create 2BLIKEu Online Virtual Lifestyle. More important we want people to see the type of products they will have to work with! Now I know $1.2 million may seem like a lot, but once a member gets the hang of how our system works they will find themselves building Online Virtual Lifestyles costing more than $3 million depending on the subscription plan they have.", said Vince Charles Moulterie II, Founder and Chief Designer of 2BLIKEu Lifestyles Network."We intend to use the data from our "Trade or Keep" System to improve our product selection and increase our overall price points when it comes to high ticket items. And by being able to extract an endless number of sales from the Online Virtual Lifestyles our members create, we plan to continue expanding the Product Pool that 2BLIKEu members are required to work from.", stated Bruce J. Weston, Vice President of Content for 2BLIKEu/Spinpenny.