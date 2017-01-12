News By Tag
ANNETT CULP is ready for Hollywood!
Early Life: Annett Culp was born in former East Germany to a German mother and an Arabic father. She grew up in Berlin and attended her first casting at the age of 13. After high school she went to trade school to learn the hotel business while secretly attending acting lessons at the local community college.
Personal Life: Annett Culp splits her time between Berlin and Los Angeles. She became a US Citizen in 2007 and is mother to a daughter who was born in 2011. In addition to her acting career, she is a trained Yoga instructor who studied for years under acclaimed Yoga teacher Brian Kest and holds a diploma from the International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centres in Los Angeles. She is also an expert in Martial Arts and studied under Eric Chen at the National Wushu Training Center in Los Angeles and Martial Artist Dan Inosanto at the Inosanto Academy. In 2013, she was elected to be a jury member of the International Women's Film Festival in Morocco.
Annett worked on the script of her upcoming personal project about her family saga involving her grandfather Abdel Fattah Mohamed Elmaghrabi, first Democratic elected President of Sudan after its Independence in 1956. She made a book presentation about "The Blue Nile", the family saga written by her father and herself during the last Women Film Festival in Morocco, Salé which received a warm ovation from the audience and the press.
For more information please contact Facé at ATM Anchor Talent Management.
