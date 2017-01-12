ANNETT CULP is ready for Hollywood!

Annett Culp

Contact

Face'

ATM Anchor Talent Management

***@atmanchortalent.com Face'ATM Anchor Talent Management

End

-- Annett Culp is a German actress. Her big breakthrough on German television came when she got a starring role in the German Daily Soap Opera "Verbotene Liebe" playing the character Silke Voss from 2004 to 2005. Since then, she played a multitude of different roles on German TV series, including recurring characters in successful TV series such as "Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten", "Wolffs Revier" and "Die Wache". In the US, Annett Culp was discovered by the legendary director and screenwriter Zalman King, director of films like "9 1/2 Weeks" and "Wild Orchid". He saw her when Annett picked up a friend from the casting session and invited her to attend another casting session the following week. After that audition, she played the lead role of Anastasia in the Showtime series "ChromiumBlue.com"that ran for 13 episodes in 2002 on showtime. The same year, she also played the role of "Nina" in the movie Outcasts written and directed by independent filmmaker Johnny Asuncion. The role was originally written for an 18 year old girl from East Los Angeles, but recast after the director met with Annett Culp. The movie was part of the Dances With Film festival in Los Angeles and critically well-received [1]. She was born, 1975 in Potsdam, Germany under the name Annett Mohamed Elmaghrabi of a Sudanese father and a German mother. She is the granddaughter of Abdel Fattah Mohamed Elmaghrabi, first Democratic elected President of Sudan after its Independence in 1956 Career: In 1996, she moved to Los Angeles, California for the first time to study acting at the "Playhouse West School and Repertory Theatre". She graduated in 2000 after studying under teachers like Jeff Goldblum. During her time as a student at the Playhouse West' she worked as an extra on a number of Hollywood Productions and TV series such as "Saved By the Bell", "Barbwire", "The Nutty Professor" and many more to learn hands on.Early Life: Annett Culp was born in former East Germany to a German mother and an Arabic father. She grew up in Berlin and attended her first casting at the age of 13. After high school she went to trade school to learn the hotel business while secretly attending acting lessons at the local community college.Personal Life: Annett Culp splits her time between Berlin and Los Angeles. She became a US Citizen in 2007 and is mother to a daughter who was born in 2011. In addition to her acting career, she is a trained Yoga instructor who studied for years under acclaimed Yoga teacher Brian Kest and holds a diploma from the International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centres in Los Angeles. She is also an expert in Martial Arts and studied under Eric Chen at the National Wushu Training Center in Los Angeles and Martial Artist Dan Inosanto at the Inosanto Academy. In 2013, she was elected to be a jury member of the International Women's Film Festival in Morocco.Annett worked on the script of her upcoming personal project about her family saga involving her grandfather Abdel Fattah Mohamed Elmaghrabi, first Democratic elected President of Sudan after its Independence in 1956. She made a book presentation about "The Blue Nile", the family saga written by her father and herself during the last Women Film Festival in Morocco, Salé which received a warm ovation from the audience and the press.For more information please contact Facé at ATM Anchor Talent Management.