Neelsville Middle School PTSA Position on Placement of Cell Phone Tower

 
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- It is the position of the Neelsville Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association ("Neelsville PTSA"), by vote of its membership, that any and all proceedings regarding the placement of a cell tower on the property of Neelsville Middle School in Germantown, Maryland should be placed on hold until such time that the members of the Neelsville PTSA and families of Neelsville Middle School may educate themselves on the matter, and subsequently establish a position of the Neelsville PTSA by vote of its membership.

As of this writing, the Neelsville PTSA does not support the placement of the cell tower, nor has it adopted an affirmative position against it. For the sake of clarity, any claim that the Neelsville PTSA has previously established a position of support, or currently or does support the current Cell Tower Site Application #201701-04 filed on December 9, 2016 is false. Therefore, the Conditional Use Application should not be submitted. The position of the Neelsville PTSA is that no cell tower shall be placed on the property of Neelsville Middle School unless and until support and approval is given by an affirmative current vote of the membership.

Download the press release PDF at http://bit.ly/Neelsville_Cell_Tower

Tags:Cell Tower, Ptsa, Mcps
Industry:Education
Location:Germantown - Maryland - United States
