Neelsville Middle School PTSA Position on Placement of Cell Phone Tower
As of this writing, the Neelsville PTSA does not support the placement of the cell tower, nor has it adopted an affirmative position against it. For the sake of clarity, any claim that the Neelsville PTSA has previously established a position of support, or currently or does support the current Cell Tower Site Application #201701-04 filed on December 9, 2016 is false. Therefore, the Conditional Use Application should not be submitted. The position of the Neelsville PTSA is that no cell tower shall be placed on the property of Neelsville Middle School unless and until support and approval is given by an affirmative current vote of the membership.
