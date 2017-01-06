News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
16 : 9 1920 x 1080 dpi Intel® Atom CoreJ1900 Celeron/i3/i5/i7 Touch Panel PCs
On the other hand, Kingdy also released SP-END15RF(15.6)
The Kingdy wide screen panel PCs combine reliable rugged housing design with state-of-the-
The wide screen industrial Panel PCs are equipped with Intel ATOM J1900 and Intel Core Celeron/i3/i5/
The wide screen panel PCs are supplied with a 24 V or 12V DC in external power adapter and optionally also with a DIN Rail power supply solution too.
• Fanless and rugged housing design
• Intel Quad Core ATOM J1900 processor (SP-EN)
• 4th Intel Core Celeron 2980U / i3 4010U / i5 4300U / i7 4650U processor (SP-GN)
• 16 : 9 1920 x 1080 dpi for 15.6" , 17.3" , 18.5" and 21.5"
• 1 x VGA , 4 x USB , 1 x LAN , 2 x RS232 (SP-EN)
• 2 x HDMI , 4 x USB , 2 x LAN , 2 x RS232 , 2 x RS232/RS422/
• 1 x Mini PCI e slot for WIFI module or a variety of fieldbus modules such as CANOPEN, .PROFIBUS, EtherNet , EtherCAT……etc
• Power terminal block with DC in 12V (SP-EN) / DC in 12V or 19 ~ 24V (SP-GN)
• 3 SATA 3.0 / RAID 0/1/5 (SP-GN)
• Panel mounting, VESA mounting and clips mountings
http://www.kingdy.biz
Media Contact
Jeffery Huang
0232343199
***@kingdy.com.tw
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse