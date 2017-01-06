16 : 9 1920 x 1080 dpi Intel® Atom CoreJ1900 Celeron/i3/i5/i7 Touch Panel PCs

Media Contact

-- Kingdy announces a series of high resolution wide screen display platforms : SP GND15RF/W(15.6"), SP-GND17RF/W(17.3"), SP-GND18RF/W (18.5") and SP-GND21RF/W(21.5"), based on 1920 x 1080 dpi which built-in Panel PC series is characterized by 5 wires resistive touch screen , IP65 aluminum front bezel with different size display as well as an advanced, rugged device design is suitable for industrial application. It also is designed for installation in the front of a control cabinet by clips and panel mounting as well as VESA mounting too.On the other hand, Kingdy also released SP-END15RF(15.6), SP-END17RF(17.3"), SP-END18RF(18.5")andSP-END21RF(21.5") based on 1920 x 1080 dpi for Intel ATOM J1900 processor in order to apply for entry level of machines and factory automation applications too.The Kingdy wide screen panel PCs combine reliable rugged housing design with state-of-the-art Industrial PC technology with richest I/O ports, RAID 0/1/5 (only Celeron/i3/i5/i7) and dual WIFI connectivity for IOT gateway solution, The Built-in Industrial panel PCs represent fanless, power saving, high-performance platform for machine construction and plant engineering applications that can be used in conjunction with variety of fieldbus modules for industrial automation application under Windows OS.The wide screen industrial Panel PCs are equipped with Intel ATOM J1900 and Intel Core Celeron/i3/i5/i7 processor. Which also equipped with Mini PCI socket for WIFI module or variety of fieldbus modules linked to different devices such as PLC, Server controller, motion controllers…etc.The wide screen panel PCs are supplied with a 24 V or 12V DC in external power adapter and optionally also with a DIN Rail power supply solution too.• Fanless and rugged housing design• Intel Quad Core ATOM J1900 processor (SP-EN)• 4th Intel Core Celeron 2980U / i3 4010U / i5 4300U / i7 4650U processor (SP-GN)• 16 : 9 1920 x 1080 dpi for 15.6" , 17.3" , 18.5" and 21.5"• 1 x VGA , 4 x USB , 1 x LAN , 2 x RS232 (SP-EN)• 2 x HDMI , 4 x USB , 2 x LAN , 2 x RS232 , 2 x RS232/RS422/R485 (optional) (SP-GN)• 1 x Mini PCI e slot for WIFI module or a variety of fieldbus modules such as CANOPEN, .PROFIBUS, EtherNet , EtherCAT……etc• Power terminal block with DC in 12V (SP-EN) / DC in 12V or 19 ~ 24V (SP-GN)• 3 SATA 3.0 / RAID 0/1/5 (SP-GN)• Panel mounting, VESA mounting and clips mountings