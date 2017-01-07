Jennifer Lynn Warren ready for Pilot Season!

Jennifer_ Lynn_ Warren

Actress Jennifer Lynn Warren broke out in the industry in her portrayed of Borquita LaLaurie in American Horror Story. He character was so convincing, Kathy Bates told her that her screams gave her chills. Jennifer's character was only supposed to be on one episode, but her talent and professionalism on and off set had the show bringing her back for five more episodes.Jennifer Lynn Warren spent years in New York training and doing theater before her career brought her to Hollywood south and New Orleans. It was there she booked her first role in the film Creature, produced by Sid Sheinberg (Former head of Universal) and Paul Mason, who remains a friend and mentor. The film was shot in an actual swamp in Baton Rouge Louisiana. On that day, despite dealing with real gators surfacing, and being overcome with exhaustion and hypothermia which caused her to drown and need resuscitation, Jennifer never let filming stop and made sure her role in the picture was completed. It earned her the respect of line producer Mike Cuddy and director Fred Andrews, whom remain close to Jennifer to this day and have brought her into several other projects.While in Louisiana, she worked on a play called The Clean House, director by Emmy award winning actor Pruitt Taylor Vince. They became thick as thieves, appearing in two films and a web series together. Vince convinced Jennifer to move out to Los Angeles, telling her that with all the actors he's worked with, she was more than talented enough to be competitive in the big market, so she made the big move.Her first job in LA was working for the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, performing for years on the occasional skit, and even making her way over to Conan's show.But Jennifer's career as a performer does not stop there. She is a dedicated belly dancer, and believes that an actor must live life to the fullest and gather as much experience as possible in order to bring life to her characters.Her dedication to the industry has led her to being a convention fan favorite, and a well sought after career coach, launching new actors onto the correct path. She see's it as a karmic venture that also holds her accountable towards working on her own career.Born and raised in rural Pennsylvania, you'd expect her to have a girl next door persona. She's sweet as pie when you meet her, but her dark sense of humor, love of all this horror and post-apocalyptic adds to the mystery to her characters she portrays that makes you wonder, what deep dark secret she may be holding.