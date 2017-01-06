1940s-era ballet paintings by George Alan Swanson (N.J., 1908-1968) will be sold online, Jan. 19th

Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers will host its first online auction of the year on Thursday, January 19th, at 2 pm Eastern time. The sale will include many high-quality paintings, prints, works on paper and sculptures. Click on www.shannons.com.