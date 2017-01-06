News By Tag
1940s-era ballet paintings by George Alan Swanson (N.J., 1908-1968) will be sold online, Jan. 19th
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers will host its first online auction of the year on Thursday, January 19th, at 2 pm Eastern time. The sale will include many high-quality paintings, prints, works on paper and sculptures. Click on www.shannons.com.
The estate of George Alan Swanson (Am., 1908-1968) will comprise 24 offerings. A native of Bloomfield, N.J., Swanson achieved international success as an artist. From 1941, he painted the dancers of the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, the Ballet Theatre and the Jooss Ballet. When he left to join the war effort, 50 of his Ballet Russe paintings were loaned to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Swanson was also known for his landscapes and zoological illustrations.
Included in the selection of Swanson watercolors are portraits of some of the most famous ballet stars of the 1940s and 1950s: Igor Youskevitch, Alicia Marakarova and Sergei Temoff. The dancers are depicted performing famous ballets, including Baisier de la Fee, Les Sylphides and Le Lac de Cygnes. Swanson was renowned for his aptitude for watercolor apparent in these paintings. The works are priced to sell and are sure to attract the interest of dance aficionados.
Other highlights of the sale will include works by Rolph Scarlett, F. Luis Mora, Henry Farrer, Lemuel Wiles, Jean Arp, Guy C. Wiggins, John F. Francis and more. There are also many charming American School paintings. The sale catalog can be viewed now, on the Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers website, at www.shannons.com, or on the platform www.invaluable.com.
Previews will be held daily, starting Thursday, January 12th, and continuing through Wednesday, January 18th (but closed weekends). Preview hours are 10-5 Eastern time. In addition to online bidding hosted by Invaluable.com, absentee bids will also be available upon request by calling the gallery, at 203-877-1711. There will be no live or phone bidding. This sale is online-only.
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. Shannon's will be holding their Spring Fine Art Auction in April 2017. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call Shannon's at (203) 877-1711; or, e-mail them at info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers and the online-only auction on January 19th, please visit www.shannons.com. Updates are posted frequently.
Sandra Germain
