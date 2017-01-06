News By Tag
Surge Protection Can Make Wind Power Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels
The utilization of advanced surge protection devices for wind turbines may be able to reduce power production costs to below fossil fuels.
This potential for technological cost reduction comes in the form of protection of the equipment downstream from a lightning strike, which is generally damaged not by the strike itself but by the power surge that follows. Wind turbines are targets for lightning strikes due to their exposed and unobstructed placements. In order to capture the majority of wind that is available, windmills need to be the tallest structures in a remote location. This very characteristic also makes them magnets for lightning strikes, which are common to the blades. While blades will generally be destroyed by the strike itself, the real cost comes from surge-related damage to the computerized equipment connected to the turbines through electrical lines. This equipment is easily damaged by electrical transients, and is the greatest cost with regards to this type of power production. Along with the replacement costs, downtime when the wind is blowing is also an issue. Typical power surge protection equipment takes the system offline when it is triggered, until which time it is reset manually. This downtime costs valuable time when the windmill could be producing, using a completely free source of fuel. If the windmill is not able to produce, the costs to consumers for available power must be inflated. When surpluses are created through turbine systems being online for longer periods, prices fall.
The maximization of online time combined with the protection of equipment is the recipe that can reduce production costs below that of fossil fuels. There is no cost associated with the wind as a fuel source, and the maximization of the life spans of the equipment brings costs nearly equal to fossil fuel producers. Once surpluses are created by keeping the systems online longer, and wind becomes a more economically viable option to utilize than oil or coal. Raycap's "always on" technology allows for their devices to need no resetting after being triggered to protect the system, thus allowing the system to continue producing if it is not shut off through another trigger. The device itself is not destroyed in the process, and needs no replacement.
Information about Raycap's surge protection for wind turbines can be found here: http://www.raycap.com/
