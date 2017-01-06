 
News By Tag
* Surge Protection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Post Falls
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Surge Protection Can Make Wind Power Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels

The utilization of advanced surge protection devices for wind turbines may be able to reduce power production costs to below fossil fuels.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Surge Protection

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Post Falls - Idaho - US

Subject:
* Features

POST FALLS, Idaho - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Raycap, an international producer of surge protection devices and technology, has made significant strides to assist wind farms and other alternative energy production facilities in the ability to produce power at lower costs than fossil fuel producers.  This is made possible through a new generation of industrial surge protection devices that are able to withstand he enormous levels of electricity produced as a result of a lightning strike to a wind turbine or nearby structure.  Through the utilization of thier "no replacement or resetting necessary" line of SPDs known as "Strikesorb," wind power producers have the ability to not only minimize damage to equipment but also potentially keep their facilities and systems online for longer periods of time when the fuel sources are available.  This technological turn has the ability to negate the climate change debate once and for all, as most consumers side with the type of power production that will ultimately cost them less money.  When the cheaper source is also the one that produces less damage to the environment, there is no longer a need for debate.

This potential for technological cost reduction comes in the form of protection of the equipment downstream from a lightning strike, which is generally damaged not by the strike itself but by the power surge that follows.  Wind turbines are targets for lightning strikes due to their exposed and unobstructed placements.  In order to capture the majority of wind that is available, windmills need to be the tallest structures in a remote location.  This very characteristic also makes them magnets for lightning strikes, which are common to the blades.  While blades will generally be destroyed by the strike itself, the real cost comes from surge-related damage to the computerized equipment connected to the turbines through electrical lines.  This equipment is easily damaged by electrical transients, and is the greatest cost with regards to this type of power production.  Along with the replacement costs, downtime when the wind is blowing is also an issue.  Typical power surge protection equipment takes the system offline when it is triggered, until which time it is reset manually.  This downtime costs valuable time when the windmill could be producing, using a completely free source of fuel.  If the windmill is not able to produce, the costs to consumers for available power must be inflated.  When surpluses are created through turbine systems being online for longer periods, prices fall.

The maximization of online time combined with the protection of equipment is the recipe that can reduce production costs below that of fossil fuels.  There is no cost associated with the wind as a fuel source, and the maximization of the life spans of the equipment brings costs nearly equal to fossil fuel producers.  Once surpluses are created by keeping the systems online longer, and wind becomes a more economically viable option to utilize than oil or coal.  Raycap's "always on" technology allows for their devices to need no resetting after being triggered to protect the system, thus allowing the system to continue producing if it is not shut off through another trigger.  The device itself is not destroyed in the process, and needs no replacement.

Information about Raycap's surge protection for wind turbines can be found here: http://www.raycap.com/the-case-for-surge-protection-syste...

End
Source:Raycap
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Surge Protection
Industry:Technology
Location:Post Falls - Idaho - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WiredIn SEO News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share