-- List Your Denver Home in Winter?!Snow, ice, showings, moving...listing your home in winter seems like a hassle. But wait! Did you know that the Denver Metro area has seen the largest percentage drop in seasonal listings (Nov-Dec) in 30 years. Yes, 30 years! Down from a 10 year average of 11% to more than 23%.So what? Do you want to sell your home when all of this pent up inventory hits the market? Simple supply and demand dictates that when this happens it will put a downward pressure on prices which means that you may have missed hitting the top of the market. Couple this with rising interest rates and many sellers may end up selling for less as the market moves to more of an equilibrium or even a buyer's market.Timing is everything! You want to be the big fish in the little pond not the little fish in the big pond! Or better put you want your big list price in an undersupplied winter market instead of your reduced list price in an oversaturated spring/summer market. Now is the time. If not now, plan on getting your home on the market by the beginning of March before prices stagnate or even drop. Questions on how to prepare your home for sale and the right time to sell? Give me a call at 720-255-1021 or email at jude@judesandvall.com.Sources: Denver Metro Association of Realtors