Name the New Zoysia Greens Grasses at the Golf Industry Show, Win a New Putter!

 
 
Zoysia Plots at Bladerunner Farms
Zoysia Plots at Bladerunner Farms
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever wonder how new grass varieties get their names? Find out at the 2017 Golf Industry Show in Orlando this February when Team Zoysia takes suggestions from trade show attendees to help name two new zoysiagrass golf green varieties. One lucky attendee will win a new Scotty Cameron putter for participating.

The two new zoysia greens grasses, yet to be named, were developed by renown turfgrass breeder David Doguet of Bladerunner Farms (http://www.bladerunnerfarms.com) in Poteet, Texas. The grasses are currently known by their designation used during the research and trial period: M85 and M60.

M85 is a fine-textured zoysiagrass for greens, tees and fairways has a naturally very dark green color with slow vertical growth.  Mowing will be reduced in every area of use. Leaves grow from the rhizomes at 90 degrees producing less grain than other varieties.  M-85 was selected for genetic color, disease resistance and growth habit. It has shown great promise for greens in San Antonio and Atlanta—especially for excellent cold weather color retention in those locations. The texture is as fine as the ultra dwarf bermudagrasses.

M-60 provides a fine-textured putting surface with good recuperative potential for tees and fairways. M-60 for greens tees and fairways has a natural dark green color along with reduced vertical growth rate. M-60 was selected for fine texture, extensive rhizome system, disease resistance and growth habit.

"Zoysia for greens is the future of golf. We are so excited to introduce these new varieities at the 2017 Golf Industry Show and give attendees the opportunity to see them up close, " Doguet said.

Potential grass names submitted by attendees at the Golf Industry Show in Orlando will be considered for use on either of the grasses. Name selection will be made following legal due diligence and trademark requirements, common for new product naming. Attendees who submit a potential grass name will be entered into a drawing to win a new Scotty Cameron putter, approximate retail value $300. Winner will be selected from all names submitted, no matter if it is eventually used in commerce.

Both grasses will be renamed and officially released by 2018.

About Bladerunner Farms

Bladerunner Farms is the world's largest privately held zoysiagrass and buffalograss research and development facility. Current releases include: Zeon Zoysia, L1F Zoysia, Lowrider Zoysia, Y2 Zoysia, JaMur Zoysia, Density Buffalograss and Eco Buffalograss, Cutlass Zoysia and Habiturf. Bladerunner works in conjunction with the University of Georgia to conduct research. Grasses are licensed for sod production by Doguet Ventures (http://www.doguetventures.com), and The Turfgrass Group (http://www.theturfgrassgroup.com) and outside of the U.S. by Team Zoysia International. Bladerunner Farms is headquartered in Poteet, Texas, just south of San Antonio. 830-276-4455, info@bladerunnerfarms.com, www.bladerunnerfarms.com

