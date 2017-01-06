 
Bindlestiff Tours Offers Antelope Canyon Tour Packages

Bindlestiff Tours is a Las Vegas based touring company offering tours to Antelope Canyon as part of their larger three and seven day packages.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Bindlestiff Tours proudly offers adventure excursions to Antelope Canyon, one of the most scenic and beautiful protected areas in the United States.  These tours are offered only as a portion of their larger "National Parks Tours" which consist of three and seven day excursions to multiple National Parks spanning Arizona, Utah and Nevada.  The "Three Day National Parks Tour" seen here https://www.bindlestifftours.com/package/national-parks-tour-3-days/ is one of the tours which offers a stop, tour and exploration of Antelope Canyon in Page Arizona, positioned along Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley, Zion Canyon and The Grand Canyon within the full trip.  Leaving from Las Vegas as the starting point, the tour creates a "loop" which minimizes driving time and maximizes exploration time by driving from park to park instead of returning to the Las Vegas starting point in between.  "By camping in the parks instead of driving back in between each one, we take advantage of the fact that the parks we visit are closer together than they are from Las Vegas to the first stop," a Bindlestiff Tours representative stated.  "We maximize the exploration time by minimizing the travel time in between each stop"

Antelope Canyon is offered as part of both the three day and seven day tours offered by Bindlestiff, but cannot be guaranteed as a stop and may be replaced by Lake Powell if necessary.  This is due to the fact that Antelope Canyon is not open for public tours and must be guided by a qualified tour company.  This arrangement is made with Navajo Nation, who controls the area in response to flash flooding danger.  Flash flooding is actually what created Antelope Canyon, but is quite dangerous as it can happen as a result of rainfall miles away which is not noticeable by people within the canyon itself.  This danger has created a situation where Navajo Nation feels that only those qualified to tour who will follow their safety measures (including not touring if the threat of flash flooding is there) in order to keep their patrons safe.

While the amount of times that Antelope Canyon is not able to be toured is minimal compared to the times that it can, we cannot predict if there will be a flash flooding threat on the day of your tour, and therefore can only offer a replacement stop if there is no ability to visit the canyon on that tour day.

If you are interested in touring Antelope Canyon, contact Bindlestiff Tours at https://www.bindlestifftours.com/package/national-parks-t...

Bindlestiff Tours
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
Antelope Canyon
Industry:Travel
Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Products
