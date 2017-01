Lose the Love Handles with Rhett Women's Center and Coolsculpting

Rhett Women's Center will help patients lose the love handles and learn to love their bodies again with Coolsculpting. A special Cool Night Out with information and savings is scheduled for February 2nd.

February may be the month of love, but it's not the time for love handles! Rhett Women's Center is hosting a Coolsculpting event on February 2nd that will help patients lose their LOVE handles for good! Attendees of the Cool Night Out will learn about Coolsculpting and how it can help them learn to love their body again.Coolsculpting technology safely delivers precisely controlled cooling to gently and effectively target the fat cells underneath the skin while leaving the skin itself unaffected. The treated fat cells are crystallized (frozen), then die. Over time, the body naturally eliminates them leaving a leaner look.Cool Night OutWhen: February 2nd, 5:30-7Where: Rhett Women's Center Mt. Pleasant OfficeHow: 843-375-2210The event will include Coolsculpting information, discounts, and giveaways! PLUS attendees will receive bonus savings on injectables, fillers, and Lipo-B.Don't want to wait to get started? Rhett Women's Center is also hosting Cool specials throughout the month of January. Patients can save big on Coolsculpting. These include: Cool Loyalty Discounts´┐Ż for existing patients. Schedule your free Coolsculpting consultation and receive patient loyalty discounts. For new patients with scheduled second opinion consults, RWC will price match plus 10% LESS any competitor's Coolsculpting quote. (Must bring in a written competitor cool sculpting quote, ad, or other print proof of pricing.) .Rhett Women's Center is dedicated to improving the quality of life for women of all ages from adolescence to menopause. It is a full service gynecology office and the focus is to provide cost effective, comprehensive medical care by experienced physicians and staff. With the only fully accredited gynecology surgery center in the area, Rhett Women's Center can provide more affordable and minimally invasive procedures for patients in-house.