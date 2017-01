Hear 'Team Relationship Secrets 2017' LIVE Sunday Jan. 15

How's your team doing after all the turmoil of 2016? Not so good? Well, now is the time to get your business relationships back on track.

Get the secrets for great business relationships: tune in LIVE Sunday, Jan. 15.

-- Tune in Sunday, January 15, when business relationship expert Anne Nordhaus-Bike returns to WGN Radio to share her top "Team Relationship Secrets 2017." A highly popular and frequent guest on WGN, Nordhaus-Bike will give you exactly what you need to make your team a winner this year."2017 is bringing us some powerhouse cycles that are making it much easier to create great relationships,"Nordhaus-Bike explained. "We haven't seen such strong opportunities for business relationships and networking since 2005."Nordhaus-Bike will appear on the top-rated Frank Fontana Show, which runs 1 - 3 p.m. this Sunday, January 15. The show airs on WGN Radio AM 720, and you can listen on radio in the Chicago area or listen from anywhere in the world online with your smart phone, computer, or other device at http://wgnradio.com/on-air/ You'll find all the listening options there, including the live feed.The show starts at 1:00 p.m., U.S. central time. You can convert this time to the local time in your area, instantly, with this time zone converter: http://www.timeanddate.com/ worldclock/converter.html For more details, visit Anne Nordhaus-Bike's website at https://www.annenordhausbike.com/ 8413/relationship- secret... Anne Nordhaus-Bike helps executives, business owners, and entrepreneurs who are struggling with unpredictable business results because their teams are dysfunctional. She helps them transform their teams into high-performing groups that consistently meet—or exceed—business goals.She founded ANB Communications in 1993 to serve business clients in the areas of team relationships, leadership, and communication. She brings a special blend of business savvy and spiritual smarts to all her work with clients, from Fortune 500 companies to up-and-coming entrepreneurs. She's a master at sharing innovative, out-of-the-box techniques that transform business relationships—and team performance. A frequent and popular guest on WGN Radio in Chicago, she's won numerous communication awards and has been honored by the National Women's Hall of Fame, which added her to its Wall Of Fame.For more information, visit her website at https://www.annenordhausbike.comCelebrity designer and lifestyle expert Frank Fontana is an Emmy nominated TV and radio host, bestselling author, and brand ambassador to various companies. Fans of HGTV recognize Fontana as the face of several hit shows for the HGTV network and as regular contributor to NBC's TODAY show. He built his reputation in the world of home improvement and interior design programming as the host of "Takeover my Makeover" and shortly after for the wildly popular "Design on a Dime" franchise, one of HGTV's longest running and highest rated programs. A regular contributor to a multitude of national media outlets, Frank currently hosts his popular radio program on WGN Radio 720 AM in Chicago.