News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hear 'Team Relationship Secrets 2017' LIVE Sunday Jan. 15
How's your team doing after all the turmoil of 2016? Not so good? Well, now is the time to get your business relationships back on track.
"2017 is bringing us some powerhouse cycles that are making it much easier to create great relationships,"
Listen On Radio Or Online
Nordhaus-Bike will appear on the top-rated Frank Fontana Show, which runs 1 - 3 p.m. this Sunday, January 15. The show airs on WGN Radio AM 720, and you can listen on radio in the Chicago area or listen from anywhere in the world online with your smart phone, computer, or other device at http://wgnradio.com/
Get The Time For Your Location Now
The show starts at 1:00 p.m., U.S. central time. You can convert this time to the local time in your area, instantly, with this time zone converter: http://www.timeanddate.com/
For more details, visit Anne Nordhaus-Bike's website at https://www.annenordhausbike.com/
About Anne Nordhaus-Bike
Anne Nordhaus-Bike helps executives, business owners, and entrepreneurs who are struggling with unpredictable business results because their teams are dysfunctional. She helps them transform their teams into high-performing groups that consistently meet—or exceed—business goals.
She founded ANB Communications in 1993 to serve business clients in the areas of team relationships, leadership, and communication. She brings a special blend of business savvy and spiritual smarts to all her work with clients, from Fortune 500 companies to up-and-coming entrepreneurs. She's a master at sharing innovative, out-of-the-box techniques that transform business relationships—
For more information, visit her website at https://www.annenordhausbike.com
About Frank Fontana
Celebrity designer and lifestyle expert Frank Fontana is an Emmy nominated TV and radio host, bestselling author, and brand ambassador to various companies. Fans of HGTV recognize Fontana as the face of several hit shows for the HGTV network and as regular contributor to NBC's TODAY show. He built his reputation in the world of home improvement and interior design programming as the host of "Takeover my Makeover" and shortly after for the wildly popular "Design on a Dime" franchise, one of HGTV's longest running and highest rated programs. A regular contributor to a multitude of national media outlets, Frank currently hosts his popular radio program on WGN Radio 720 AM in Chicago.
Contact
ANB Communications
***@anbcommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse