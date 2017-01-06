 
News By Tag
* Ryan Gosling piano playing
* La La Land piano
* Ryan Gosling plays piano
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Is Ryan Gosling's Piano Playing 'New Age?'

Oscar Contender La La Land May Not be the Jazz It's Cracked Up To Be
 
 
Ryan Gosling playing piano in 'La La Land'
Ryan Gosling playing piano in 'La La Land'
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The movie La La Land is all the rage, Especially the piano playing of its star Ryan Gosling who plays the role of a jazz pianist in the movie. "But that isn't really Jazz" says pianist/composer Edward Weiss who teachers a piano course online. Weiss remarks…

"After seeing the movie and hearing the beautiful main theme played by Gosling's character, I was struck by it; this was New Age in character I thought to myself."

La La Land portrays Gosling as a struggling Jazz pianist, but according to Weiss, the New Age genre is even harder to get a break in as only one pianist has been successful at it, and that would be George Winston.

Why is it so hard for people to love certain types of music? "Because they don't get enough exposure" says Weiss, another theme explored in the movie. "If people actually get a chance to listen, many end up liking it" Weiss remarks.

For those interested in learning how to play piano like Gosling does in the movie La La Land, Weiss offers a complete course in it at http://www.Quiescencemusic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Ryan Gosling piano playing, La La Land piano, Ryan Gosling plays piano
Industry:Movies
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quiescence Music News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share