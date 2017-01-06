News By Tag
Is Ryan Gosling's Piano Playing 'New Age?'
Oscar Contender La La Land May Not be the Jazz It's Cracked Up To Be
"After seeing the movie and hearing the beautiful main theme played by Gosling's character, I was struck by it; this was New Age in character I thought to myself."
La La Land portrays Gosling as a struggling Jazz pianist, but according to Weiss, the New Age genre is even harder to get a break in as only one pianist has been successful at it, and that would be George Winston.
Why is it so hard for people to love certain types of music? "Because they don't get enough exposure" says Weiss, another theme explored in the movie. "If people actually get a chance to listen, many end up liking it" Weiss remarks.
For those interested in learning how to play piano like Gosling does in the movie La La Land, Weiss offers a complete course in it at http://www.Quiescencemusic.com
