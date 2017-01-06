News By Tag
Dream Big with Juan de Lascurain and RJM Licensing
Juan de Lascurain said, "It doesn't matter where you come from, or how much money you have. If you have faith, a dream and you work hard, you can accomplish anything."
Rob Mejia, president of RJM Licensing, added, "I was immediately drawn to Juan's positive message, bright, eye-catching artwork and expansive collection of images- all of which were drawn on an iPhone! He works quickly and finds inspiration in unexpected and beautiful places. So I think this all adds up to a new artistic voice that will translate well into many consumer products."
RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include The Rainbow Fish, Where's the Meerkat?, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo, Country Diary, Ivory Cats and more. For more information about Dream Big World, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:
