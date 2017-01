Flagship Receives Environmental Award

Ultra Green Fuel Technologies 2016 Environmental Award has been given to Flagship Cruises & Events.

Media Contact

Tim Rongley

Director of Marketing

800-44-CRUISE

***@flagshipsd.com Tim RongleyDirector of Marketing800-44-CRUISE

End

-- Green Fuel Technologies will be awarding three (3) PVA members with the. Based on commitment to reducing carbon footprint and fuel consumption, Flagship Cruises & Events of San Diego and two other organizations within the US will be receiving the inaugural award during a presentation on Monday morning, 1/30/17 at the PVA Conference in Seattle. Flagship will take home a beautiful crystal trophy marking this first ever award. Ultra Green Fuel Technologies will continue this award each year as more companies embrace this technology and demonstrably reduce their emissions as Flagship has shown.Flagship has stated that with these improvements, fuel consumption is down about 20% and emissions on the whale watching vessel has been reduced by 58%.About us:Flagship Cruises & Events is San Diego's only locally owned and operated cruises & events company. We operate San Diego's finest fleet of high-end yachts expertly managed by our team of captains, crew, chefs and event consultants.Our services include fabulous gourmet dinner and brunch cruises, cocktail cruises, harbor tours, whale watching excursions as well as ferry and water taxi services. And there is no better place to celebrate a wedding, conduct a business meeting or just throw a party than on a Flagship yacht.To learn more about Flagship Cruises & Events, please visit http://www.flagshipsd.com