Flagship Receives Environmental Award
Ultra Green Fuel Technologies 2016 Environmental Award has been given to Flagship Cruises & Events.
Flagship has stated that with these improvements, fuel consumption is down about 20% and emissions on the whale watching vessel has been reduced by 58%.
About us:
Flagship Cruises & Events is San Diego's only locally owned and operated cruises & events company. We operate San Diego's finest fleet of high-end yachts expertly managed by our team of captains, crew, chefs and event consultants.
Our services include fabulous gourmet dinner and brunch cruises, cocktail cruises, harbor tours, whale watching excursions as well as ferry and water taxi services. And there is no better place to celebrate a wedding, conduct a business meeting or just throw a party than on a Flagship yacht.
To learn more about Flagship Cruises & Events, please visit http://www.flagshipsd.com
Media Contact
Tim Rongley
Director of Marketing
800-44-CRUISE
***@flagshipsd.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 12, 2017