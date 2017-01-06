 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Life plan communities invite caregivers of people with dementia, Alzheimer's to free support groups

Thursday, Feb. 2 at Smith Crossing in Orland Park and Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Smith Village in Chicago
 
 
Listed Under

CHICAGO - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Two life plan communities, Smith Crossing and Smith Village, are inviting residents in or near Orland Park and Chicago's Beverly/Morgan Park neighborhood who are caregivers for older adults with dementia to attend free memory care support groups in February.

    Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Smith Crossing at 10501 Emilie Lane in Orland Park (enter at 104th Avenue and 183rd Street) will host an open discussion led by life enrichment director Dana Mahler and social services director Amy Majcina. People who attend are encouraged to ask questions about the onset, diagnosis and care of dementia sufferers. To reserve a seat, please call 708-326-2300 or send an email to familyandfriends@smithcrossing.org (mailto:familyandfriends@smithcrossing.org).

    At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7, Smith Village will host an open topic discussion, according to memory support coordinator Diane Morgan. The floor will be open for a Q&A session with caregivers able to ask about sundowning, the disease's progress and what certain behaviors mean. Smith Village is at 2320 W. 113th Place, in the Beverly/Morgan Park area of Chicago. To reserve your place, please call 773-474-7300 or send an email to familyandfriends@smithvillage.org (mailto:familyandfriends@smithvillage.org).

    Light refreshments will be served before both meetings end at 7:30 p.m.

About Smith Senior Living

    Smith Senior Living, a not-for-profit organization serving older adults, sponsors the only life plan communities in the Southwest sector of metropolitan Chicago. An innovative leader in providing the finest services and care, Smith established its first community in 1924. Today it provides spacious independent living residences, and apartments for assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing care.

    For more information about Smith Crossing call 708-326-2300 or visit SmithCrossing.org. For Smith Village call 773-474-7300 or visit SmithVillage.org.

Contact
Dan Roberts
***@skpr.net
End
Source:Smith Senior Living
Email:***@skpr.net Email Verified
