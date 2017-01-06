"What If Heroes Were Not Welcome Home?" An Exhibition Opens at Fullerton Arbor

Exhibit runs January 15th-February 12th, 2017 at the Orange County Agricultural and Nikkei Heritage Museum

-- "What If Heroes Were Not Welcome Home?" Exhibit will be shown at the Fullerton Arboretum's Orange County Agricultural and Nikkei Heritage Museum.This exhibit examines the prejudice that Japanese American veterans from Hood River, Oregon experienced upon their return home from serving our country in World War II. These American citizens served heroically with the United States Armed Forces in the South Pacific and in Europe, yet many of their families were unjustly incarcerated in concentration camps on American soil.Curated by Linda Tamura and Marsha Matthews, this exhibition uses first-hand accounts, photos, letters, and historical documents to show how wartime events brought national notoriety to the small community of Hood River. Visitors will be invited to make meaningful connections between the past and present-exploring the promise and reality of American democracy and equalitySpecial Exhibit Events Include:., the Orange County Agricultural and Nikkei Heritage Museum will honor selected individuals within Orange County who have rendered heroic deeds in support of the history and legacy of Japanese Americans. The individuals who will receive commemoration are as follows: the ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER and its World War II-era publisher, R.C. Hoiles, Clarence I. Nishizu and the Nishizu Family, Kazuo Masuda and the Masuda Family, and Susan Shoho Uyemura and the Japanese American Living Legacy organization. Professor Emeritus of CSUF, Dr. Art Hansen, will be making the presentations to each of the honorees, and in the process noting the reasons they are being honored., Mary Adams Urashima of Historic Wintersburg will provide attendees at this event with an overview of the Historic Wintersburg institution. OCANHM will present a certificate in her name and that of Historic Wintersburg in commemoration, deep appreciation, and respect for her ongoing and truly heroic efforts in enriching the history and legacy of the Orange County Japanese American community.we will have a public program labeled "The Valor of Nikkei Veterans." We are honored to have Go For Broke National Education Center President/CEO, Dr. Mitchell Maki, serve as moderator for an esteemed panel that consists of the following veterans: Jim Yamashita/Yosh Nakamura (WWII/442nd);Robert Wada (Korean War); Judge Vincent Okamoto (Vietnam War); and David Uyematsu (Operation Iraqi Freedom). These panelists will all be introduced by Norio Uyematsu, a Korean War veteran who lives in Anaheim and who has served three terms as commander of the Kazuo Masuda Memorial VFW Post 3670. Norio will also pass out the commemorative certificates to the "heroic" panelists.., Dr. Linda Tamura will present her Day of Remembrance keynote address and talk about her featured exhibit titledPaul T. Minerich, attorney for the Disciplinary Barrack Boys of WWII, will also be present on this day as a special guest.All museum donations go towards supporting the non-profit Arboretum to keep the gardens green. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit