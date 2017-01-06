News By Tag
Pathfinder Partners Closes on Tierra Bella Apartments, Firm's Third Recent Las Vegas Acquisition
San Diego Investment Firm Purchases 89-unit Apartment Community in Lone Mountain Submarket for $12.5 Million
According to Lorne Polger, senior managing director at Pathfinder, the company purchased the property for $12.5 million from the real estate-owned ("REO") department of a financial institution. The lender had foreclosed on a large portfolio of assets in 2009, including Tierra Bella and several additional properties in Las Vegas, and had recently begun the disposition of these properties. Tierra Bella was the second-to-last property to be sold.
"We plan to modernize and rebrand the property to create a greater sense of community through extensive common area improvements and interior renovations,"
Built in 2003, Tierra Bella consists of 13 buildings with 16 one-bedroom, one-bath units, 50 two-bedroom, two-bath units and 32 three-bedroom, two-bath unit apartments. There are a shortage of three-bedroom units in the submarket. Interior amenities include full-size washers and dryers, private patio/balconies and vaulted ceilings. Units range from 772 to 1,204 square feet and average 1,061 square feet.
The deal was brokered by the Las Vegas office of ARA Newmark.
In 2016, Pathfinder acquired 39 of 83 units in Park House Condominiums near Summerlin and 64 of 409 units in The Sky Condominiums on Las Vegas Blvd.
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm or Pathfinder Partners 2017 Multifamily Opportunity Fund, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Lorne Polger at lpolger@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4450 (tel:(858)%20875-
