Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Special Screening of "See Rock City"
Lily Nicksay of "Boy Meets World" and Erik Odom "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2" star in the critically-acclaimed play playing for one-day only at Century Downtown 10 movie theater in Ventura.
Show times for See Rock City $10 General Admission
Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 @ 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.
SEE ROCK CITY opens with May and Raleigh returning to Corbin, Kentucky after plans to honeymoon in Rock City are derailed. The newlyweds settle into small-town life, living with May's parents. May is the local school principal; and Raleigh, discharged from the army for medical reasons, is beginning to find success as a short-story writer. The couple works to make ends meet and find their place in the community under the watchful eyes of May's gentle and supportive mother (Mrs. Gill), and Raleigh's taciturn, judgmental mother (Mrs. Brummett). When victory overseas results in unexpected consequences on the home front, May and Raleigh must confront hidden truths and deal with the challenges of a new, post-war America.
You can purchase tickets by calling Rubicon's Box Office: 805.667.2900
Online at www.rubicontheatre.org
Tickets will be available to purchase at the Cinemark Theater 45 minutes before show time.
Contact
805-667-2900
mhunter@rubicontheatre.org
