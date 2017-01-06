News By Tag
2017 Winter Ski Fest Take over Gatlinburg, Tennessee with DJ Skillz
DJ Skillz is one of the most in demand talents from the Southeastern U.S. He is the "go-to" DJ who is beginning to be the new face of entertainment. DJ Skillz have headlined many high profile events for celebrities and corporate clientele including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kevin Hart, McDonalds, The CIAA, the Charlotte Hornets, BET Experience and more. Along with playing over 150 events, DJ Skillz is currently mastering a syndicated radio show and producing RnB newcomer singer/songwriter Steve Roxx. Skillz is also an advocate for the community. He spends countless hours mentoring the youth.
For more information regarding the 2017 Winter Ski Fest, visit http://mlkski.com/
Media Contact
Dr. Sheria Rowe, President
DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
