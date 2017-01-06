 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

2017 Winter Ski Fest Take over Gatlinburg, Tennessee with DJ Skillz

 
GATLINBURG, Tenn. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- On January 13-16, 2017, Elite Creative Group will host the 11th annual Winter Ski Fest in Gatlinburg, TN. The event will include several different events with attendees from Atlanta, Charlotte, Baltimore, DC, Chicago and Detroit. DJ Skillz is scheduled to DJ the exclusive and official events during this enjoyable weekend. DJ Skillz have been the official Winter Fest DJ for the past few years; who is known to not only provide music but entertain the crowd.

DJ Skillz is one of the most in demand talents from the Southeastern U.S. He is the "go-to" DJ who is beginning to be the new face of entertainment. DJ Skillz have headlined many high profile events for celebrities and corporate clientele including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kevin Hart, McDonalds, The CIAA, the Charlotte Hornets, BET Experience and more. Along with playing over 150 events, DJ Skillz is currently mastering a syndicated radio show and producing RnB newcomer singer/songwriter Steve Roxx. Skillz is also an advocate for the community. He spends countless hours mentoring the youth.

For more information regarding the 2017 Winter Ski Fest, visit http://mlkski.com/.

Media Contact
Dr. Sheria Rowe, President
DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
