Create A Brave Vision through Boarding & Mapping
Khalilah Olokunola is teaching women to do just that at The Brave Vision Board & Mapping Workshop Tour stop in Wilmington NC now in its 3rd year .
Vision boarding is pinterest in real life which is great but after pasting cute pictures and powerful quotes most women and men are left with trying to figure out how to achieve the goals they pasted on that board . The lack of direction often leads to a white flag mentality when you can not figure it out . Khalilah knows because she has been there . What makes this Vision Board Workshop unique is that mapping is added . You wont only visualize but create actionable tasks to achieve the goals that lead to the overall vision in the areas that you have high hopes in or have set a resolve to complete .
In vision mapping, the vision should be as clear and as detailed as you can make it. The 5 W's apply here. The goals you set are your how - The Vision is your why!
1. Who is in the vision with you?
2. What is the vision?
3. When does the vision happen?
4. Where does the vision take place?
5. Why is this your vision?
These workshops are attended by women in business and in careers looking to make personal & professional changes in their lives at the start of a new year. Some women are also beginning again after overcoming a significant situation that they had to face . Women are not only invited to attend but challenged to gather among other women who will support | encourage | uplift and motivate. Since last years event we saw women start the ministry & businesses they set out to & achieve healthier life styles .
Vision Boards have been notably celebrated by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey but mapping is a must to stay on track .
If anyone is looking to create a strategy for their lives instead of resolution we challenge them to not only paste but plan through the Vision Board and Mapping process because see Brave Vision is not an Eye thing but an I thing . You have to see it yourself to build it and be willing to but in the work to achieve it .
The Brave Vision Workshop & Mapping Tour Stop in Wilmington is January 19th 2017 at 6pm . Raleigh | NY & Houston are other annual stops that she makes .
Visit http://www.KhalilahOlokunola.com
Khalilah Olokunola is an entrepreneur , an author , speaker , sometimes a brave catalyst and hustle coach by day she empowers women to tap into the greatness on the inside of them by helping them build their business | their brand & their shoe story . By night she is a wife to Al and mom to Shamiya , Anna , Kairos' Adam and a pup named Ms. Bailey . They call Wilmington home by way of Brooklyn NY
