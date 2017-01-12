News By Tag
A New Asset TV World First: Live Broadcast Across Five Platforms
The worldwide leader in finance and investment video learning is launching another world first. On Friday January 13th at 12:00pm ET it will simultaneously air a financial show across five different platforms.
The show's broadcast will be the first time in history that a series will be available to watch live on such a wide range of platforms. In addition to Twitter the series will air on Facebook, YouTube, the Asset TV website, and Periscope.
After airing the first show live on Twitter on the 16th of December and developing a weekly format in following weeks the Asset TV team were keen to test the extent to which their ambitious online broadcasting aims could be pushed. The team has conducted several tests to ensure that a live broadcast across so many networks can be achieved and is confident that the airing of Friday's episode will be incredibly successful.
On harnessing the power of live online broadcasting over a range of networks presenter Maya Chung said "We're an entrepreneurial team here at Asset TV, so it's really exciting to be able to take advantage of the different platforms through which we can bring live content to our viewers. It's a great way to broaden our reach and make use of some innovative broadcasting services."
The 15-30-minute live show, streamed from Asset TV's industry leading NYC webcasting studio, consists of viewers tweeting in to the show live with questions regarding financial and investment matters. This episode will feature special guest Mark Yusko, the Founder and CEO of Morgan Creek Funds, who is a regular presence on TV news shows such as CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg.
The show is promoted to an audience of 230,000 investment professionals. Since first airing the live show has quadrupled its audience and is driving viewer engagement in a trendsetting manner. Discussion is driven through user tweets, ensuring that conversation is relevant to its audience and that presenters and guests are kept on their feet with by answering questions that they may not have previously anticipated.
Watch a replay of last week's show here: https://vimeo.com/
Asset TV Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/
