 
News By Tag
* Live Web Stream
* Financial Discussion
* Multi-platform
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Multimedia
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

A New Asset TV World First: Live Broadcast Across Five Platforms

The worldwide leader in finance and investment video learning is launching another world first. On Friday January 13th at 12:00pm ET it will simultaneously air a financial show across five different platforms.
 
 
All Three Presenters in Studio
All Three Presenters in Studio
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Live Web Stream
* Financial Discussion
* Multi-platform

Industry:
* Multimedia

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Projects

NEW YORK - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The groundbreaking live web series produced by Asset TV will launch another world first on Friday January 13th. After becoming the first series to air live on Twitter in December it will, at 12pm ET Friday, be simultaneously broadcast across five online platforms.

The show's broadcast will be the first time in history that a series will be available to watch live on such a wide range of platforms. In addition to Twitter the series will air on Facebook, YouTube, the Asset TV website, and Periscope.

After airing the first show live on Twitter on the 16th of December and developing a weekly format in following weeks the Asset TV team were keen to test the extent to which their ambitious online broadcasting aims could be pushed. The team has conducted several tests to ensure that a live broadcast across so many networks can be achieved and is confident that the airing of Friday's episode will be incredibly successful.

On harnessing the power of live online broadcasting over a range of networks presenter Maya Chung said "We're an entrepreneurial team here at Asset TV, so it's really exciting to be able to take advantage of the different platforms through which we can bring live content to our viewers. It's a great way to broaden our reach and make use of some innovative broadcasting services."

The 15-30-minute live show, streamed from Asset TV's industry leading NYC webcasting studio, consists of viewers tweeting in to the show live with questions regarding financial and investment matters. This episode will feature special guest Mark Yusko, the Founder and CEO of Morgan Creek Funds, who is a regular presence on TV news shows such as CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg.

The show is promoted to an audience of 230,000 investment professionals. Since first airing the live show has quadrupled its audience and is driving viewer engagement in a trendsetting manner. Discussion is driven through user tweets, ensuring that conversation is relevant to its audience and that presenters and guests are kept on their feet with by answering questions that they may not have previously anticipated.

Watch a replay of last week's show here: https://vimeo.com/198396598



Asset TV Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/AssetTVUS?lang=en&lang=en

Contact
Maxim Sorokopud
Asset TV
212.661.4111
maxim.sorokopud@asset.tv
End
Source:
Email:***@asset.tv Email Verified
Tags:Live Web Stream, Financial Discussion, Multi-platform
Industry:Multimedia
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 12, 2017
Asset TV News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share