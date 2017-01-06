News By Tag
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) hosts Mark King of Outward Focus
What it means to be optimistic: Powerful Principles that make a difference
The meeting keynote is Mark King, who is owner of Outward Focus. King will talk about the role and power of business today, forces at work inside your business, and our role as leaders to define reality. Founded in 1992, King believes that individuals and organizations that focus on serving others first will be wildly successful themselves.
Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "I have known Mark for over 20 years, and his presentations always hit the target. This is a perfect way to start a new year and to get yourself, and your team, pumped up." To register, go to www.IBAW.com.
The mission of the IBAW is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, and member-driven public policy and advocacy. IBAW membership encompasses manufacturing, service, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting and others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.
Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com
