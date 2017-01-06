News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ProEx Physical Therapy's Molly Forman now practicing in Beverly location
Forman, who received both her Bachelor of Science in Health Studies and Doctor of Physical Therapy from Boston University, has worked at ProEx Physical Therapy since June 2014. During her time at ProEx she has completed the Institute of Orthopedic Manual Therapy Level I certification and is currently enrolled in the Boston University Orthopedic Manual Therapy Fellowship program.
Forman is a life-long resident of Beverly and a member of the Beverly High School class of 2007. She worked for the Beverly Recreation Department's summer camp program for eight years where she met her fiancé, also a Beverly native.
She enjoys running, playing trivia and spending time with friends at Lynch Park. Forman is a member of the Greater Beverly YMCA and an active volunteer with the Pete Frates #3 Fund/Strike Out ALS.
"It's great to have Molly in our Beverly location," said Laura Berube, Clinic Manager at ProEx. "Her love for her hometown is equal to her devotion to our industry."
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse