January 2017
Park Lawn's 7th Annual A Rhapsody in Blue Signature Auction Presents: Shamrock Gala

 
 
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Irish eyes will smile on Park Lawn at "A Rhapsody in Blue" Signature Auction on February 25, 2017 from 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm at the Double Tree Hotel, 5000 W. 127th St., Alsip, IL.

Sports Announcer and Channel 11 Host Gene Honda, and WBBM and WSCOR Traffic Reporter Bonnie Greene will be master of ceremonies. During cocktail hour, guests will be treated to Irish music by Chicagoland Bagpipers and Irish Folk Singers Kathy Keane, Jimmy Moore and John Williams. Guests will enjoy an open-bar and dinner with an Irish flair. After dinner entertainment provided by Lavin-Cassidy School of Dance and live music by SUNDANCE band.

Each year at the event Park Lawn honors longtime supporters with the Blue Sapphire Award. This year's award will be given to Roy Erikson for his commitment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The live auction will include sports items and tickets, trips, and unique experiences. Auction services will be provided by Sayre and Jones Auctioneers.

The event features a trip raffle for two- Ireland or Hawaii- choose your destination! The trip is also transferable to a destination of your choice valued up to $4,600.00.

Tickets for the trip raffle are $100 and only 400 will be sold. The drawing will take place during "A Rhapsody in Blue" auction. Tickets to the auction are sold separately.  Winner need not be present to win. The raffle proceeds will benefit the Park Lawn's vocational programs and 10 residential facilities located throughout south suburbs.

A highlight of the live auction will be the "Fund-A-Need." The money raised through this year's "Fund-A-Need" will support the purchase of two vans for Park Lawn's Enrichment program. The program provides participants a vast array of social experiences.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Park Lawn's mission to provide services that promote independence, choice, and access to community living for  individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tickets are $125 per person, $225 per couple, and $1,000 for a table of 10; cocktail attire required.  To purchase tickets for the event or trip raffle please contact Laurie Leiser, 708-425-6867, lleiser@parklawn.com, or visit www.parklawn.com.

Park Lawn Association News
