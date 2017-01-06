News By Tag
Valerie's House expands into Naples, Florida
Program enrolling children to help cope with death of close family member
"Our families have been anticipating our expansion into Collier County for a long time," said Founder and President Angela Melvin. "The partnership with The Village School and North Naples Church is going to help us reach even more children who are grieving the loss of a loved one and need our support."
North Naples Church and the Village School recently completed the addition of an additional gymnasium and Upper School facility, providing an ideal location for Valerie's House-Naples. In addition to the gym, the campus has a library, game room and conference rooms to allow children and families to connect and support one another.
"Dealing with the death of a loved one is never easy," said North Naples Church Senior Pastor Ted Sauter. "Imagine how much more difficult it is for a young person to lose a parent or loved one. Our congregation is pleased to embrace the work of Valerie's House, a local organization that creatively and lovingly helps young people who need support and healing."
Valerie's House is a safe, comfortable place for children ages 4-19 and their adult caregivers to share, grieve and heal together after a death of a parent or sibling. Sessions begin with some free playtime and a potluck dinner, followed by age-appropriate arts, crafts and music activities to help them learn to talk about their grief, heal and bond with other children going through similar kinds of losses. Groups also include a teen group who will meet and spend time discussing their feelings, their struggles with healing, and how they are moving through school and life with their loss.
Families interested in learning more about Valerie's House-Naples can contact Program Director Danielle Visone at 239-841-9186 or e-mail danielle@
