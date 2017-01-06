 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


United® Real Estate CEO Named Among Most Powerful & Influential in Real Estate Third Year in a Row

Dan Duffy Named One of the Most Powerful and Influential in Real Estate for the Third Year in a Row
 
 
Dan Duffy - Swanepoel Power 200
Dan Duffy - Swanepoel Power 200
 
DALLAS - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- United Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate organization, is pleased to announce its CEO, Dan Duffy, has been recognized for the third year in a row as a leader and influencer in the real estate industry. This recognition from the Swanepoel Power 200 is extremely prestigious with over 600 hours spent by the Swanepoel T3 Group researching and qualifying the leaders, influencers and innovators within the residential real estate industry.

Duffy's selection is reflective of the organization's rapid growth, expansion and positive disruption of the traditional brokerage model. United, with its rapidly expanding and proven network, has an agent-centric business model that allows agents to become true entrepreneurs. United and its national network of offices deliver on their promise to agents of full-brokerage support with access to a national referral network, advanced training, comprehensive marketing and technology and the ability to have unlimited earning potential with a 100 percent agent commission model. United Real Estate also offers exclusive market territories for franchise owners which allows this differentiated business model to quickly make an impact, capture market share and become successful in their local market.

"It is an honor to be recognized in the Swanpoel Power 200 and a testament to the dedication of thousands of professionals that make the United family of companies truly special," said Duffy.  "United's rapid expansion and the recognition from major industry influencers like Stefan Swanepoel reinforce our belief that the residential real estate industry is primed for positive change and United is championing the revolution."

To learn more about United Real Estate visit UnitedRealEstate.com

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission structure, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in the 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.

Click to Share