Dizzie Inkz signs with 1017 Mack Drama Records
St. Louis Native DWayyne Washington aka Dizzie Inkz inks a deal with 1017 Brick Squad Mafia!
Phoenix API: Dizzie inkz SIGNS WITH 1017 MACK DRAMA RECORDS Dizze inkz is an artist from St. Louis, MO
"Dizze inkz " Rap artist from St.Louis Missouri University City- 1000 wild block Chicago IL, Rogers Park!
OG Mack Drama always true to form. Does believe everyone deserves a chance; to change their life via music. It's always meaningful; when he is able to convince an artist, that is also gang affiliated. To put down the gun, pick up the mic, embrace your rivals; and win by success! Instead bring your message, story, and struggles to the music medium. Help the next person make it through as well. So the sword is not the only option!
Dizzie has that vision, determination, also follows the code & his music well you will here it soon. "OG Mack Drama"
He has what it takes to make it in this biz, "thick skin" OGMD. So get ready world, Dizzie is about to #SquadUp
http://www.bsm1017.com/
Media Contact
Best of Both Consulting
2135339993
bobconsultinggroup@
