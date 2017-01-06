 
News By Tag
* New Artist Signs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Dizzie Inkz signs with 1017 Mack Drama Records

St. Louis Native DWayyne Washington aka Dizzie Inkz inks a deal with 1017 Brick Squad Mafia!
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Dizze inkz          1017 Mack Drama Records 213-553-9996 MackDramaRecords@gmail.com

Phoenix API: Dizzie inkz SIGNS WITH 1017 MACK DRAMA RECORDS Dizze inkz is an  artist from St. Louis, MO

"Dizze inkz "  Rap artist from St.Louis Missouri  University City- 1000 wild block  Chicago IL, Rogers Park!

OG Mack Drama always true to form. Does believe everyone deserves a chance; to change their life via music. It's always meaningful; when he is able to convince an artist, that is also gang affiliated. To put down the gun, pick up the mic, embrace your rivals; and win by success! Instead  bring your message, story, and struggles to the music medium. Help the next person make it through as well. So the sword is not the only option!

Dizzie has that vision, determination, also follows the code & his music well you will here it soon. "OG Mack Drama"

He has what it takes to make it in this biz, "thick skin" OGMD. So get ready world, Dizzie is about to #SquadUp

http://www.bsm1017.com/about.html

Media Contact
Best of Both Consulting
2135339993
bobconsultinggroup@gmail.com
End
Source:Best of Both Consulting
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:New Artist Signs
Industry:Music
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
1017 Mack Drama Records PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share