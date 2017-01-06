News By Tag
EAC Network Receives $50,000 from Newsday Charities
Paul Fleishman, Vice President of Public Affairs, and Dale Cole, Community Affairs Project Manager, both of Newsday, toured the LIPI facility in Central Islip on January 10th to learn more about the intricacies of parenting education.
Children who are abused or neglected are at a greater risk for low self-esteem, increased aggression, and mental health issues. LIPI enhances positive outcomes for children by strengthening families and empowering mothers and fathers to become confident and effective parents. Program Director Kathryn Cannino, MS, CFLE implements evidence-based curricula to provide a strong educational foundation for parents.
To recognize the generosity of Newsday Charities, EAC Network has dedicated a plaque to the fund at the Long Island Parenting Institute.
"The Long Island Parenting Institute is honored to receive this generous funding, which will allow us to expand our reach and provide essential parenting education services that will reduce the risk of child abuse and enhance outcomes for children," said Cannino. "Families are strengthened when parents are supported and we are eager to see these funds be invested into the lives of Long Island families."
