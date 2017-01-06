EAC Network Receives $50,000 from Newsday Charities

Rachel Lugo, Kathryn Cannino, Paul Fleishman, Lance Elder

Cassandra Huneke

-- Newsday Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund presented EAC Network's Long Island Parenting Institute (LIPI) with a $50,000 grant.Paul Fleishman, Vice President of Public Affairs, and Dale Cole, Community Affairs Project Manager, both of Newsday, toured the LIPI facility in Central Islip on January 10to learn more about the intricacies of parenting education.Children who are abused or neglected are at a greater risk for low self-esteem, increased aggression, and mental health issues. LIPI enhances positive outcomes for children by strengthening families and empowering mothers and fathers to become confident and effective parents. Program Director Kathryn Cannino, MS, CFLE implements evidence-based curricula to provide a strong educational foundation for parents.To recognize the generosity of Newsday Charities, EAC Network has dedicated a plaque to the fund at the Long Island Parenting Institute."The Long Island Parenting Institute is honored to receive this generous funding, which will allow us to expand our reach and provide essential parenting education services that will reduce the risk of child abuse and enhance outcomes for children," said Cannino. "Families are strengthened when parents are supported and we are eager to see these funds be invested into the lives of Long Island families."EAC Network (www.eac-network.org)is a not-for-profit social service agency that empowers, assists, and cares for over 71,000 individuals across Long Island and NYC. EAC Network's mission is to respond to human needs with programs and services that protect children, promote healthy families and communities, help seniors, and empower individuals to take control of their lives. The organization has grown tremendously since its inception in 1969 and now offers over 70 diverse programs that address many of society's core problems. People's lives are being destroyed by addiction, families continue to struggle to overcome poverty, abuse, and neglect, and seniors face isolation and abandonment. EAC Network aims to build a better community one individual at a time.