New President of 1017 Mack Drama Records

 
PHOENIX - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- TSMG -Top Star Media Group (headquarters Geneva, Switzerland)

Mack Drama Records MDR/1017 Brick Squad Mafia 1017BSM/Mafia Gang #MafiaGang/ Brick Squad Russia /1017 E& A Records 1017EA/Goyden Empaya GE/Mafia Gang Nation MGN/ Top Star Hip Hop TSSH/TopStar Hip Hop Radio

Is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Ali aka "Southern Outlaw" . As the new President of The record label divisions; of Top Star Media Group Holdings.  He first joined last year; in charge of the Southeastern region. In such a relatively  short time; has shown what it takes to lead the brand in the right direction.

About Omar Ali:

 2016 – Present: PRESIDENT OF THE #1017 BRAND …. MACK DRAMA RECORDS, MAFIA GANG NATION, 1017 MAFIA GANG NATION AND 1017 BRICKSQUAD MAFIA

 2016 – Present: Manager of SEERIOUS PENNY and direct A&R rep for Hip Hop artist, dancer, songwriter and Nigerian Princess --- PURPLE REIGN The PRINCESS

2012- 2014: Managed Peruvian Hip Hop artist …. JAGI BLANCO, 17 Year Old Hip Hop artist and 2 Time Silver Glove Boxing Champion --- KID FINESSE, Legendary DJ and Entrepreneur – DJ BLACK CEZA and 2 Super Poet and 2 Time Grammy Nominee --- QUEEN SHEBA

 2007 – Present: Owner of Kizmet Entertainment, A fully serviceable entertainment company that provides a number of services to assist the up and coming indie artist fulfill their career goals and objectives, such as: Marketing/Promotion, Artist Development, A&R services for record labels, Damage Control and Strategic Planning, Styling/Imagaging.

http://www.bsm1017.com/about.html

Media Contact
OG Mack Drama
2135339993
***@live.com
Source:
Email:***@live.com
Phoenix - Arizona - United States
